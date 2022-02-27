U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,269.07
    -0.41 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Obesity Care Week 2022 - Now is the Time to ACT! - Set to Highlight the Importance of Changing the Way We Care about Obesity

·5 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunday, February 27th, marks the beginning of Obesity Care Week (OCW) 2022, a national awareness campaign aimed at changing the way we care about obesity by providing science-based education on obesity and advocating for access to affordable and comprehensive care.

Supported by more than 100 healthcare organizations and recognized in more than 80 countries, OCW2022 will aim to:

  • Recognize obesity as a serious and complex disease

  • Combat weight bias and stigma

  • Expand access to care for obesity with the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act

  • Treat obesity with science-based treatments

  • Enact prevention education and programs

"Throughout the past two years, we've learned just how serious the disease of obesity can be when combined with something like COVID-19, yet we still struggle on many fronts with access to treatments, combating weight bias and the recognition of obesity as a serious, complex issue. While we've made significant advancements in the development of science-based treatments, the number of people impacted by obesity has continually trended upward. This is largely due to the severe access issues we have in the U.S. and the prevalence of weight bias, especially in healthcare. We're calling on everyone to stand with us during OCW2022 because now is the time to act," said Joe Nadglowski, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) President and CEO.

OCW2022 will be jam-packed with education and action for everyone to participate. Throughout the week, OCW2022 will debut exclusive interviews on topics such as:

  • A Look at the State of Obesity with Leaders from the Obesity Healthcare Field

  • An In-depth Discussion about Weight Bias, the Influence of Body Positivity and more

  • The Current State of Obesity Treatment

  • And, an exclusive interview with Senator Bill Cassidy, MD; and Congressman Raul Ruiz, MD; on the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act.

To complement this remarkable lineup of topics, OCW2022 will also offer opportunities for the public to help change the way we care by advocating to President Biden on the importance of obesity care, taking the OAC's Your Weight Matters Campaign Challenge and much more!

"OCW2022's theme is 'Now is the Time to ACT!' And action is what we need. It's been almost 10 years since the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act was introduced. How many people have gone without access to care since then and suffered serious health issues as a result? Could family and friends with untreated obesity lost to COVID have been saved? Our government, healthcare system, and, most importantly, our society must recognize the seriousness of obesity. Now truly is the time for action," said Patricia Nece, J.D., OAC Chair.

OCW2022 would not have been possible without the support of our official OCW Partners. OCW would like to recognize their partners' support and commitment to changing the way we care for and about obesity: Platinum – Novo Nordisk; Bronze – Eli Lilly; Patron – Endo Pharmaceuticals; Supporter –Boehringer Ingelheim, Celebrate Nutritional Supplements, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Fujifilm, Intuitive Surgical, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

OCW2022 is very fortunate to be represented worldwide and have the support of more than 100 Champion organizations: Founding Champions – The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), The Obesity Society (TOS), The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) and the Strategies to Overcome and Prevent (STOP) Obesity Alliance. Additional Champions include – A Step Towards Community Health, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Alliance for Patient Access, American Academy of Pas, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Physicians, American Institute for Cancer Research, American Medical Group Association, American Nurses Association, American Society for Nutrition, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, Assoc Brasileira Para Promoção da Alimentação Saudavel e Sustentável, Association of Black Cardiologists, Avicenna Primary Care, Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas, Better Weigh Center, Business Group on Health, Cardiometabolic Health Congress , Catherine Hudson, MD, Centenario Hospital Miguel Hidalgo, Center for Patient Advocacy Leaders, Charleston Area Medical Center, Charlotte Hodges, MD, Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Citizens Bariatric Center, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Community Health Alliance, Community Health Network, Congressional Weight Loss, ConscienHealth, Dallas Obesity Society, EITOM Clinica, Embrace You Weight and Wellness, Endocrine Society, European Association for the Study of Obesity, European Childhood Obesity Group, European Coalition for People Living with Obesity, European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, EWeightloss, Florida Chapter, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio, Gerontological Society of America, Global Liver Institute, Global Obesity Patient Alliance, Hamza Nutri Care, Health Care Connection, Healthy Nurse Healthy Nation, Healthy Lombard, Healthy Women, IHRSA, the Global Health & Fitness Association, Inclusa Health & Wellness, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, Ivy Bagley, FNP, IBCLC, Jersey Medical Weight Loss Center, Kiran Hospital India, Kisat Diabetes Organization, League of United Latin American Citizens, LEVL, Lora Grabow, LMSW, Massachusetts Coalition for Action on Obesity, Massachusetts General Hospital, Weight Center, MedTech Coalition for Metabolic Health, National Black Leadership Commission on Health, National Center for Weight and Wellness, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Bariatric & Metabolic Institute, Nutrition HeartBeat, Nutri-Vention, Nuvance Health, Obesity Canada, Obesity Care Advocacy Network, Obesity Policy Engagement Network, O.C.E.A.N.S. Lifestyles, Osteoarthritis Action Alliance, PA Foundation, Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, Precision Strategies, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Rachel Goldman, PhD, Radiant Health Weight Loss and Wellness, Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, UCONN, Rural Health Association, Salud America! at University of Texas Health, San Antonio, Samaritan Weight Management Institute, Servicios Y Mas, Society of Behavioral Medicine, Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine, St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition, The Color of Wellness Magazine, The Obesity Society, TOPS Club, Tulane Bariatric Center, University of Oklahoma Health, Bariatrics, Valley Diabetes & Obesity, WeightLoss Solutions Australia, White Rock Medical Center, Wise Weight Management, World Obesity Federation.

If you are interested in learning more about OCW2022 and want to sign-up for OCW2022 Alerts, please visit www.ObesityCareWeek.org and help change the way we care today!

The Mission of OCW is to advance a science-based understanding of obesity and widespread access to respectful, comprehensive and appropriate care.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obesity-care-week-2022--now-is-the-time-to-act--set-to-highlight-the-importance-of-changing-the-way-we-care-about-obesity-301490862.html

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Begins Amid Ukraine Invasion; Watch Out For 'Swift' Reversal As West Targets Russian Banks

    A market rally attempt during Russia's Ukraine invasion has a lot to prove. Watch out for a "Swift reversal." But investors should get ready.

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market finally hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • Russia braced for 'free fall' in rouble

    Russia is braced for a collapse in the rouble after Western governments cut much of the country's financial system off from the global Swift payments network and pledged to freeze central bank assets in the most punishing sanctions to date.

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • Bill Gates Bought Up More of This Waste-Management Stock

    Bill Gates’ investment vehicle Cascade Investment bought $117 million more stock of waste-management firm Republic Services. He remains its largest shareholder.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Shares of Block Exploded Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged more than 26% today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, while also providing guidance for the year ahead. Block reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 in the quarter on revenue of $4.08 billion, both of which beat analyst estimates. Gross profit on Cash App came in at $518 million, while gross profit at the rest of Square came in at $657.3 million.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy or Sell? 7 Stocks to Consider During Turbulent Times.

    We screened for companies that are 30% to 50% off their highs and that now sport more reasonable price/earnings ratios.

  • Buffett laments lack of good investments even as Berkshire profit sets record

    Warren Buffett on Saturday signaled he will stick to his knitting, bemoaning the lack of good investment opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway Inc as it sits on a massive pile of cash even after repurchasing a huge amount of its own stock. In his widely read annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, the 91-year-old billionaire expressed strong confidence in Berkshire, saying its emphasis on investing in strong businesses and stocks benefits investors with a similar long-term focus. "People who are comfortable with their investments will, on average, achieve better results than those who are motivated by ever-changing headlines, chatter and promises," Buffett wrote.

  • BlackRock, Vanguard Grapple With Sanctions on Russian Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group and Van Eck Associates are among large asset managers facing a ticking clock if they want to unload stakes in financial firms sanctioned for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks from Swift, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadChina Distanc

  • Katherine Wu leaves Coinbase Ventures to join crypto investment firm Archetype

    Coinbase Ventures investor Katherine Wu is leaving the company for early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype, less than a year after joining Coinbase as a senior deal lead in September. Wu will work as a venture partner at Archetype, an early-stage VC founded by Ash Egan, who is an investor in a number of prominent crypto startups, including Chainalysis, BlockFi and FalconX, according to the firm's website.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Who Will Benefit More From Upcoming Rate Hikes: Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

    As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its benchmark interest rate, let's look at how it will benefit Bank of America versus Wells Fargo.

  • As investors forget ‘buy the dip’ and ‘buy the invasion’ instead, BofA warns we’re still close to a bear market

    Bank of America Research warned on Friday that not only is the bull market ending, it’s almost time for bears to go into hibernation.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 59% to 121%, According to Wall Street

    The stock market volatility will settle down sooner or later. Wall Street's consensus estimate for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reflects an upside potential of 59% over the next 12 months. All the e-commerce stock needs to do to make that happen is get back to where it was in December.