Obesity-Drug Developer Altimmune Sinks on Short-Seller Report

Angel Adegbesan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Altimmune Inc. tumbled on Tuesday after Kerrisdale Capital published a report saying it is betting against the weight-loss drug developer.

Shares of the biotechnology company fell as much as 19%, bringing its year-to-date decline to more than 20%. Altimmune’s stock had more than tripled in December following results from a mid-stage study for its experimental obesity treatment known as pemvidutide.

“A deeper examination of Altimmune’s data reveals a drug with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials,” Kerrisdale wrote in its report, referring to the class of medicines popularized by Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.

The company is among a handful of developers racing to replicate the success of Novo and Lilly’s weight-loss drugs.

Representatives from Altimmune did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

