Obesity Intervention Devices Market to Reach $407.6 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PR Newswire
·6 min read

The global obesity intervention devices market is witnessing growth due to multiple factors, including a rise in the prevalence of obesity, an increase in the number of market players manufacturing obesity intervention devices, and an overall increase in awareness among people about the availability of such procedures.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Obesity intervention devices Market by Devices (Gastric Band, Gastric Balloons, and Gastric Stimulation System), by End User (hospitals and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global obesity intervention devices industry generated $243.2 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $407.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5480

Prime determinants of growth

The global obesity intervention devices market is witnessing growth due to multiple factors, including a rise in the prevalence of obesity, an increase in the number of market players manufacturing obesity intervention devices, and an overall increase in awareness among people about the availability of such procedures. However, the growth may be hindered by the negative side effects associated with these procedures. Nevertheless, the rise in the number of market players is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the obesity intervention devices market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$243.2 million

Market Size in 2031

$407.6 million

CAGR

5.3 %

No. of Pages in Report

297

Segments covered

Device, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of obesity

Increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

Surge in awareness among people regarding the adverse effects of obesity

Opportunities

Rise in the number of market players who manufacture obesity intervention devices.

Restraints

Side effects of obesity intervention procedures

Impact of Covid-19 on Obesity Intervention Devices Market-

  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the obesity intervention devices market faced a downturn.

  • However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for gastric balloon obesity intervention procedures was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the obesity intervention devices market.

Procure Complete Report (297 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/obesity-intervention-devices-market

The gastric band segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on device, the gastric band segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global obesity intervention devices market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of market players who manufacture gastric bands and increase in awareness among people regarding gastric banding. However, the gastric balloon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in the number of product launches & product approvals for gastric balloon devices.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global obesity intervention devices market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in hospital patient visits for obesity intervention procedures. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5480

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global obesity intervention devices market revenue. This is owing to the rise in technological advancements and a well-established healthcare industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, This is attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity and the increase in the number of populations suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Apollo Endosurgery

  • Reshape Lifesciences

  • GI Dynamics

  • Allergan

  • Cousin Surgery

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • A.M.I. gmbh

  • Spatz FGIA Inc

  • Allurion Technologies Inc.

  • Endalis

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global obesity intervention devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Diabetes Care Devices Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Surgical Scissors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: 
David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive 
#205, Portland, OR 97220 
United States 
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 
UK: +44-845-528-1300  
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 
Fax: +1-855-550-5975 
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obesity-intervention-devices-market-to-reach-407-6-million-globally-by-2031-at-5-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301788101.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

