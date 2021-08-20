U.S. markets closed

Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·5 min read

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends

The Obesity pipeline appears robust owing to an increase in Obesity prevalence, increasing demand for effective therapies, surging key pharma and biotech players working in the space and competitive market space.

DelveInsight's 'Obesity Pipeline Insight' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Obesity pipeline domain.

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Obesity Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight's analysis presents Obesity Pipeline with 80+ active players in the domain investigating 80+ pipeline therapies.

  • Major companies such as ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario.

  • Key Obesity pipeline therapies such as ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity.

  • In July 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with Regeneron to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities.

  • In June 2021, Innovent Biologics announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.

  • In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced the initiation of two Phase II trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Request for Sample to know which pharma company is expected to be at the forefront in the coming years @Obesity Emerging Therapies and Forecast

The Obesity pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the Obesity pipeline assets as well as the inactive and dormant Obesity drug assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Obesity products, rich assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Obesity pipeline landscape.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a complex disorder that involves the accumulation of excessive amounts of fat in the body. It is a medical problem that is associated with the heightened risks of other health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases. At present, Obesity has become a global concern causing the death of more than 4 million people each year.

Discover more about the disease, therapies, and Obesity pipeline activity @ Obesity Pipeline Assessment

Obesity Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

SCO-094

Scohia Pharma

Phase I

Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Oral

ERX1000

ERX Pharmaceuticals

Phase I

leptin sensitizer

Oral

AMG 171

Amgen

Phase I

Undefined mechanism

NA

ALY688-SR

Allysta Pharmaceuticals

Phase I

Adiponectin receptor agonists

Subcutaneous

EMP16-02

Empros Pharma

Phase II

Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitors

Oral

IBI362

Innovent Biologics

Phase II

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists

Subcutaneous

BI 456906

Boehringer Ingelheim,

Phase II

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists

Subcutaneous

MEDI0382

MedImmune LLC,

Phase II

Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants

Subcutaneous

Tirzepatide

Eli Lilly and Company

Phase III

Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Subcutaneous

PF-06882961

Pfizer

Phase II

Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

Oral

Request for Sample to know more @ Obesity Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

The Obesity Pipeline report proffers a comprehensive picture of the novel Obesity pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous

  • Oral

By Molecule Type

  • Small molecules

  • Peptides

  • Lactones

By Mechanism of Action

  • Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists

  • Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists

  • Adiponectin receptor agonists

  • Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors

  • Amylase inhibitors

  • Lipase inhibitors

By Targets

  • Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor

  • Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor

  • Adiponectin receptor

  • Alpha-glucosidase

  • Amylase

  • Lipase

Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company

  • Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide

For rich insights into emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Obesity Pipeline Emerging Novel Therapies

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Obesity: Overview

4

Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

9

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

11

Inactive Products

12

Therapeutic Assessment

13

Inactive Products

14

Obesity Key Companies

15

Obesity Key Products

16

Obesity- Unmet Needs

17

Obesity- Market Drivers and Barriers

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

Read more about the scope of the report @Obesity Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Diabetes Market

DelveInsight's "Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Tay-Sachs Disease Pipeline

"Tay-Sachs Disease Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight.

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline

DelveInsight's "Hunter Syndrome – Pipeline Insight, 2021" report.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

Global Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market Landscape
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Landscape

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


