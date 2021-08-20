Obesity Pipeline: Insights into Key Pharma Companies, Clinical Trials, Drug Pipeline, R&D and Emerging Obesity Pipeline Trends
The obesity pipeline appears robust owing to an increase in Obesity prevalence, increasing demand for effective therapies, surging key pharma and biotech players working in the space and competitive market space.
DelveInsight's 'Obesity Pipeline Insight' report offers exhaustive global coverage of available pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Obesity pipeline domain.
Some of the significant pointers taken from the Obesity Pipeline report:
DelveInsight's analysis presents Obesity Pipeline with 80+ active players in the domain investigating 80+ pipeline therapies.
Major companies such as ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Obesity treatment scenario.
Key Obesity pipeline therapies such as ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Obesity.
In July 2021, AstraZeneca collaborated with Regeneron to foster research, develop and commercialize small molecule compounds directed against the GPR75 target with the potential to treat Obesity and related co-morbidities.
In June 2021, Innovent Biologics announced that the first subject had been successfully dosed in Phase II clinical trial (NCT04904913) of IBI362, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist in China.
In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced the initiation of two Phase II trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
The Obesity pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the Obesity pipeline assets as well as the inactive and dormant Obesity drug assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Obesity products, rich assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Obesity pipeline landscape.
Obesity Overview
Obesity is a complex disorder that involves the accumulation of excessive amounts of fat in the body. It is a medical problem that is associated with the heightened risks of other health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases. At present, Obesity has become a global concern causing the death of more than 4 million people each year.
Obesity Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
SCO-094
Scohia Pharma
Phase I
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Oral
ERX1000
ERX Pharmaceuticals
Phase I
leptin sensitizer
Oral
AMG 171
Amgen
Phase I
Undefined mechanism
NA
ALY688-SR
Allysta Pharmaceuticals
Phase I
Adiponectin receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
EMP16-02
Empros Pharma
Phase II
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors; Amylase inhibitors; Lipase inhibitors
Oral
IBI362
Innovent Biologics
Phase II
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
BI 456906
Boehringer Ingelheim,
Phase II
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
MEDI0382
MedImmune LLC,
Phase II
Glucagon receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 stimulants
Subcutaneous
Tirzepatide
Eli Lilly and Company
Phase III
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists; Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Subcutaneous
PF-06882961
Pfizer
Phase II
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Oral
Obesity Therapeutics Assessment
The Obesity Pipeline report proffers a comprehensive picture of the novel Obesity pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
Mono/Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
Subcutaneous
Oral
By Molecule Type
Small molecules
Peptides
Lactones
By Mechanism of Action
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists
Adiponectin receptor agonists
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors
Amylase inhibitors
Lipase inhibitors
By Targets
Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor
Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor
Adiponectin receptor
Alpha-glucosidase
Amylase
Lipase
Scope of the Obesity Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Major Players: ERX Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Empros Pharma, Innovent Biologics, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, MedImmune LLC, Scohia Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company
Key Obesity Pipeline Therapies: ERX1000, AMG 171, ALY688-SR, EMP16-02, IBI362, PF-06882961, BI 456906, SCO-094, MEDI0382, Tirzepatide
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Obesity: Overview
4
Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
6
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
7
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8
Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
9
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
10
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
11
Inactive Products
12
Therapeutic Assessment
13
Inactive Products
14
Obesity Key Companies
15
Obesity Key Products
16
Obesity- Unmet Needs
17
Obesity- Market Drivers and Barriers
18
Appendix
19
About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
