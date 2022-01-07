U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.25
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,107.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,781.00
    +22.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.00
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +0.57 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8560
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,376.11
    -748.76 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.25
    -32.09 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.67
    +2.30 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

OBHealthy Conducts a Webinar to Emphasize the Importance of Preventive Medical Treatment during the Pandemic

·2 min read

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you expect to be different about your medical care this year? Expert physicians will respond to this question and other healthcare concerns webinar participants would like to discuss. It's an opportunity for you to join in and ask medical questions. You'll get a chance to gain insight about maintaining good health during the pandemic. The free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar is set for Saturday, Jan 8, 1-3 pm ET. Click here to sign up early.

Dr. Omar Bey M.D., the webinar host advocates the importance of visiting your doctor on a yearly basis for a routine checkup. He feels it's essential for adults and children to have access to proper nutrition, medical treatment, and the support necessary to deal with healthcare challenges. Efforts to overcome this pandemic, he said, "Makes it possible to upgrade the quality of preventive medicine and services in poor communities."

In 2019, CDC data showed one in three Americans were obese, referring to individuals as having a body mass index at 30 or above. It's a level where people have an increased risk of suffering with heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes. As obesity rates increase, it brings about other health complications and a rise in preventable deaths. Therefore, this webinar is timely by emphasizing the importance of preventive medical treatment during the pandemic.

About OBHealthy Webinar

OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.

www.obhealthy.com

Reporters or journalists interested in additional information, email 327142@email4pr.com with your request.

Contact: Teri Major

862-240-9016

327142@email4pr.com




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obhealthy-conducts-a-webinar-to-emphasize-the-importance-of-preventive-medical-treatment-during-the-pandemic-301456187.html

SOURCE OBHealthy.com

