OBHealthy Conducts a Webinar to Emphasize the Importance of Preventive Medical Treatment during the Pandemic

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you expect to be different about your medical care this year? Expert physicians will respond to this question and other healthcare concerns webinar participants would like to discuss. It's an opportunity for you to join in and ask medical questions. You'll get a chance to gain insight about maintaining good health during the pandemic. The free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar is set for Saturday, Jan 8, 1-3 pm ET. Click here to sign up early.

Dr. Omar Bey M.D., the webinar host advocates the importance of visiting your doctor on a yearly basis for a routine checkup. He feels it's essential for adults and children to have access to proper nutrition, medical treatment, and the support necessary to deal with healthcare challenges. Efforts to overcome this pandemic, he said, "Makes it possible to upgrade the quality of preventive medicine and services in poor communities."

In 2019, CDC data showed one in three Americans were obese, referring to individuals as having a body mass index at 30 or above. It's a level where people have an increased risk of suffering with heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes. As obesity rates increase, it brings about other health complications and a rise in preventable deaths. Therefore, this webinar is timely by emphasizing the importance of preventive medical treatment during the pandemic.

OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.

