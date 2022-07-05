U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    -0.0153 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8400
    +0.1800 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.91
    +442.47 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

OBI Pharma Announces Discontinuation of the Phase 1/2 Study of its Antibody- OBI 888 to focus on other priority Cancer programs

OBI Pharma USA
·2 min read
OBI Pharma USA
OBI Pharma USA

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBI Pharma, a Taiwan biopharma company (TPEx: 4174), today announced discontinuation of the Phase 1/2 Study* for OBI 888, a Globo H antibody, upon completion of enrollment in our investigative sites.

“We are pleased that the preliminary data from our Phase 1/2 study demonstrated that OBI 888 is a safe and well tolerated product and showed some trends of efficacy. However, due to the higher antibody amount required for the OBI-888 treatment compared to the ADC, OBI-999, and an unexpected low drug yield at the large manufacturing scale, OBI-888 no longer fulfills our goal of developing cost-effective therapies for cancer patients. We have therefore decided to discontinue OBI-888 development and focus on our novel cancer pipeline under Phase 3 (Adagloxad Simolenin-vaccine) and Phase 2 (OBI 999-ADC, OBI 833-vaccine and OBI 3424-small molecule) clinical development. The OBI-888 clinical study report is estimated to be finalized in Q4, 2022 and presented at a future medical conference.

“OBI Pharma is excited to develop and validate our novel anti-Globo H, AKR1C3 and Trop 2 pipeline to fulfill unmet medical needs of cancer patients,” stated, Michael Chang, OBI Pharma Chairman and CEO.

*https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03573544.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, Trop-2 and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos
OBI Pharma USA, Inc.
1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102
kpoulos@obipharmausa.com


Recommended Stories

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • The BA.5 Omicron Wave Is Rising. What It Means for Your Next Booster.

    U.S. Covid-19 infections are surging, though hospitalizations remain low. The FDA has already asked for boosters that specifically target BA.4 and BA.5.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Covid Vaccine Faces A New Lawsuit?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after CureVac launched a patent suit against its Covid vaccine partner? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • AstraZeneca to buy California biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Not Liable for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia, Court Rules

    A federal judge found that the plaintiffs, Cabell County and the city of Huntington, didn’t show that actions by McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health caused the crisis.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • Halsey Reveals Abortion ‘Saved My Life’ in Essay Response to Roe Reversal

    In an essay written for Vogue, Halsey shared details of how an abortion saved their life after having suffered three miscarriages before her 24th birthday. “One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion,” Halsey wrote. “My body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own […]

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • Best Habits to Lower Your Blood Pressure, Says Physician

    Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. It is caused by a combination of factors, including genetics, environment, and social habits. To reduce your risk of developing hypertension, consider making certain lifestyle changes and use strategies proven to lower blood pressure. In this post, we will outline five such strategies; keep reading to learn more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • Hangover prevention pill that breaks down alcohol in the body goes on sale

    A hangover prevention pill that claims to give users a clear head the morning after a night out by rapidly breaking down alcohol in the body has gone on sale in Britain.

  • 4 Popular Foods That Are Hurting Your Heart, Experts Warn

    Eating healthy is easier said than done—and it's no wonder, when you consider that many popular foods are packed with ingredients that can put your heart in danger. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Americans consume far too many added sugars, saturated fats, and sodium, all of which can contribute to heart disease. On top of that, we also don't get enough vitamins, minerals, and fiber to keep our hearts healthy. This diet trend may explain why heart disease is the leading ca

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid a "Deadly" Heart Attack, Say Doctors Now

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for men and women and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every 40 seconds a person has a heart attack. "Every year, about 805,000 people in the United States have a heart attack. Of these, 605,000 are a first heart attack. 200,000 happen to people who have already had a heart attack. About 1 in 5 heart attacks is silent—the damage is done, but the person is not aware of it." While these stats aren't reassu

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Besides Weight Loss, The 5:2 Diet May Even Help With Your Blood Sugar And Cholesterol

    The 5:2 diet is an intermittent fasting plan that can help you lose weight and lower your risk of heart disease. RDs explain how it works and what you can eat.

  • New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a majority of US COVID-19 cases

    A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The data is a sign of the rise of the highly transmissible subvariant, which has prompted concern about a new increase in cases. BA.5, along with…

  • The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is ‘the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen’

    New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S., and previous heavy hitter “stealth Omicron” is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.