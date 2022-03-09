U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.18
    +119.48 (+2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,392.81
    +760.17 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,273.77
    +478.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.59
    +57.58 (+2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.75
    -13.95 (-11.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.50
    -45.80 (-2.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.88 (-3.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    +0.0089 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8190
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,978.05
    +3,373.22 (+8.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.89
    +5.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' teaser trailer reveals a Jedi on the run

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Disney

Disney+ has finally offered a good peek at its Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The streaming service has released a teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi that documents the Jedi's life on Tatooine as he avoids the Empire and protects a young Luke Skywalker. As the clip makes clear, it won't be easy — Imperial forces are turning to Sith who'll look for "weaknesses" like compassion to track down the remnants of the Jedi order.

The limited-run series debuts May 25th, or 45 years to the day after the premiere of the original Star Wars movie. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Hayden Christensen returns as a younger Darth Vader. The Mandalorian alumnus Deborah Chow is directing the show.

Obi-Wan will arrive several months after The Book of Boba Fett, and represents a growing wave of Star Wars originals for Disney+ that will include Ahsoka, Andor and The Acolyte. Shows like this aren't rare, one-off projects — they represent a cornerstone of the Disney+ strategy.

Recommended Stories