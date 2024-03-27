Objective (ASX:OCL) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Objective's (ASX:OCL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Objective, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = AU$32m ÷ (AU$146m - AU$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Objective has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Objective's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Objective .

So How Is Objective's ROCE Trending?

Objective is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 35%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 157%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Objective is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 386% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

