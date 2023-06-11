Objective Corporation Limited's (ASX:OCL) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Objective's (ASX:OCL) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Objective's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Objective is:

34% = AU$22m ÷ AU$63m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.34.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Objective's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

First thing first, we like that Objective has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Objective's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Objective's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Objective's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Objective Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Objective is 48%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 52%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Objective is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Objective has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 32%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Objective's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

