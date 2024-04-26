Objective Corporation Limited's (ASX:OCL) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Objective's (ASX:OCL) stock up by 4.6% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Objective's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Objective is:

35% = AU$27m ÷ AU$77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.35.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Objective's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that Objective has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.5% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Objective's considerable five year net income growth of 23% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Objective's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 25% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Objective fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Objective Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Objective is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. So it seems that Objective is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Objective has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 30%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Objective's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

