U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.91
    -11.68 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,768.64
    +91.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,883.00
    -113.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.05
    +19.13 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.92
    +2.74 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.00
    -10.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1979
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0150 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9380
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,535.82
    -1,044.16 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,350.37
    -25.41 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

OBS streaming app adds native support for NVIDIA's noise-removal tech

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) is an essential piece of kit for many streamers on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms. A useful feature to improve the audio quality of their streams has arrived, with native support for NVIDIA's noise-reducing tech.

The feature (previously known as RTX Voice) is available in beta in OBS Studio 27 now. Turning on the AI-powered noise removal tool in OBS requires a few steps, but it shouldn't take you too long. You'll also need the NVIDIA Broadcast Audio Effects SDK and the current game ready driver. 

As NVIDIA wrote in a blog post, you'll need to "right click on your audio source in the Audio Mixer, select 'Filters,' click on the '+' on the lower left of the new Filters window, pick the 'Noise Suppression' filter, enter a name, click on the new filter in the list, expand the 'Method' dropdown, select 'NVIDIA Noise Removal,' tweak the intensity based on how loud your background noises are, then close the Filters window. NVIDIA Noise Removal is now active." Simple when you know how.

The integration makes it a little easier to reduce unwanted noise from things like typing and mic static while streaming, since you won't need to use a separate piece of software to run it. You'll be able to manage the tool alongside your other stream settings in OBS. Perhaps setting up the feature will be a little more intuitive when OBS rolls it out more broadly.

NVIDIA's latest game ready driver includes a few other upgrades, such as ray-tracing and DLSS support for Mortal Shell and another Reflex system latency reduction setting for Valorant. It also adds support for a half-dozen G-SYNC Compatible displays, including some 2021 LG TVs.

Recommended Stories

  • Unity will add native NVIDIA DLSS support to its game engine

    The tech boost performance and visual acuity in games with little work needed for developers.

  • Ford's BlueCruise self-driving tech did a 110,000-mile road trip

    Ford has been testing its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving with a 110,000-mile road trip.

  • Sony A1 review: The alpha of mirrorless cameras

    After Canon released the R5 with 8K and fast shooting speeds, Sony is counter-punching with its new flagship, the 8K, 50-megapixel A1.

  • Carnegie Mellon’s latest snakebot can swim underwater

    You can now add swimming to the list of things Carnegie Mellon's snake robot can do.

  • Parallels Desktop on M1 Macs now runs ARM Windows 10 at 'native speeds'

    Parallels Desktop 16.5 has arrived with native support for M1 Macs, promising Windows 10 virtual machines at 'native speeds' — if you don't mind the ARM version.

  • Apple TV+ docuseries will explore high-tech music production with Mark Ronson

    'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' premieres on July 30th on Apple TV+.

  • Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci Join Liam Neeson in Action Thriller ‘Memory’

    Martin Campbell’s action thriller ‘Memory’ has rounded out its ensemble cast, adding Emmy winner Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon. The actors will star alongside Liam Neeson, who plays Alex Lewis, an expert assassin “with a reputation for discreet precision.” According to the logline, when Alex refuses to complete a […]

  • Metage Capital recommends that Shareholders vote against Proposal 1 to re-domicile Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited to Singapore as currently proposed at the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 22, 2021

    Metage Capital Limited: open letter to the Shareholders of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited ("FAP")

  • Discord blocks adult NSFW servers on its iOS app

    Those communities are still available on Android and other platforms.

  • Tesla Stock Is Up Because It Always Rises Before Earnings. What Happens Next?

    Tesla stock tends to rise before quarterly earnings are reported. Performance of the electric-vehicle giant's shares after the report is another story.

  • Ludwig Ahgren breaks the Twitch subscriber record with a 31-day live stream

    Ludwig Ahgren's month-long "subathon" ends tonight after the streamer broke Twitch's all-time record for subscribers.

  • TCL reveals three new affordable ‘20’ series smartphones

    The cheap phone announcements have been coming hard and fast this month: first, there was Samsung’s slew of Galaxy A devices, then HMD’s revamped line of Nokia phones, and now TCL is expanding its line of 20-series smartphones with a few new models.

  • What would the internet look like without third-party cookies?

    With recent news about Google committing to disabling third-party cookies in Chrome, it seems like the internet as we know it is about to undergo a seismic shift — at least behind the scenes. What will it look like?

  • 'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' headlines a new crop of Switch indie games

    A new OlliOlli game is on the way, while classic puzzle-platformer 'Fez' hits Switch today.

  • The FBI got a court order to delete backdoors from hacked Exchange servers

    An FBI operation accessed Microsoft Exchange Servers remotely, causing hacker-installed web shells to delete themselves.

  • An Australian company helped the FBI unlock San Bernardino shooter's iPhone

    The FBI tapped an Australian company to help it unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone 5C.

  • Crypto firm Coinbase valued at more than oil giant BP

    Coinbase, which runs a leading trading platform for Bitcoin, hits nearly $100bn in stock market listing.

  • A $12.5 Billion Deal Shows Saudi Oil Still Eclipses All Else

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest foreign-investment windfalls in its history after netting more than $12 billion by selling off a stake in the oil pipelines that traverse the desert kingdom.But the country may also be facing an uncomfortable reality as a result. As carefully cultivated relationships with firms such as BlackRock Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have yet to draw in the desired investment, it’s turning to the jewels of its energy industry to attract new money.Last week’s sale of the stake to EIG Global Energy Partners LLC shows how reliant Saudi Arabia is on its traditional mainstay and the challenges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces in diversifying the country away from oil and gas to achieve his Vision 2030 goal. The likes of BlackRock and SoftBank haven’t invested back into the country as much as the government might have hoped, while foreigners favor revenue-rich energy assets over tourism and entertainment.“Entertainment and tourism might have had a better year of foreign direct investment in 2020 if Covid had not happened,” Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said via e-mail. “But all the same, the core investors who see value in Saudi will be interested in the largest and most profitable sector, and that is still very much oil and energy.”Though EIG, the Washington-based private equity firm led by Chief Executive Blair Thomas, is a prominent investor in North America and Europe, it barely resonates in Saudi circles. It hasn’t made a single equity purchase in the Middle East until now, let alone the kingdom itself, and its management team has never showed at Saudi Arabia’s marquee “Davos in the Desert” conference, an event attended routinely by investment leaders from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman to Ray Dalio of BridgeWater Associates LP and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.Saudi Arabia attracted $5.5 billion in net FDI flows in 2020, equivalent to about 1% of its economic output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which means the EIG deal brings more than twice last year’s total. The government’s goal is 5.7% by 2030, hence the temptation to offer up prized energy assets such as parts of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy giant.“This is the latest milestone in an ongoing shift,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “Mohammed bin Salman and his advisers keep finding novel ways to coax cash out of Aramco without disrupting its operational capability. Right now it’s cash that the kingdom needs and Aramco controls the spigot.”EIG beat out rivals including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to buy the stake. It’s now putting together a consortium of other investors to join the deal.While several global investors have forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years, most of them see it more as a source of capital than an investment destination. The kingdom’s flagship Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the largest investor in Softbank’s $100 billion technology vehicle, with an allocation of $45 billion. The PIF has also pledged as much as $20 billion to help Blackstone Group LP build the world’s largest infrastructure fund.The reasons are manifold, ranging from the inconsistency of the Saudi legal system to an economic slump as the country adjusts to lower oil prices. The 2017 arrest and incarceration of scores of Saudi businessmen at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel and the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi the following year have hardly helped.FDI into Saudi Arabia peaked between 2008 and 2012, averaging more than $26 billion. During those years, it was mostly driven by large refinery and petrochemical projects developed with foreign partners including Total SE and Sumitomo Chemical Co. at a time when oil averaged over $90 a barrel. The subsequent slide in oil has seen average FDI into Saudi drop to about $6 billion a year.“Despite the measures to liberalize and open the economy for investment into new industries, FDI has not come in the way originally planned,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.FDI may be set to pick up further this year. The kingdom signed agreements with developers including Electricite de France SA and Marubeni Corp. to build solar power plants last week, and later this year it is likely to complete the sale of the world’s largest desalination plant. In 2020, FDI rose 20%, in part driven by deals with Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to develop cloud-computing hubs that Saudi Arabia said were worth a combined $1.5 billion.In selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer, Saudi Arabia is following a model successfully implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi. Instead of pursuing an initial public offering of its state-owned energy firm Adnoc, the emirate has raised more than $20 billion in recent years by bringing international investors into some of its key assets. EIG studied some of the Adnoc assets that were on offer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Hence, it didn’t want to lose out on the Aramco transaction, a person familiar with the matter said.Saudi Aramco is encouraged by the valuation and the interest generated for the pipelines deal, meaning the oil giant may pursue more disposals in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. It has already entrusted boutique investment bank Moelis & Co with formulating a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, people familiar with the matter said in December.“It’s a great deal for Aramco, but also a new kind of investment strategy, in that it is “giving up” much more in terms of investor access to information, control over operations than an IPO does,” said Young of the American Enterprise Institute. “It is a real partnership, a long-term effort with outsiders, which is an entirely new level of trust outside of the firm and the government.”Founded in 1982, EIG has committed more than $34 billion to the energy sector, according to its website. Its portfolio includes holdings in Spanish solar developer Abengoa SA, Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., natural-gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. and storage and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc.(Adds details on previous Saudi refinery investments in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England’s Biggest Inflation Hawk Will Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane will step down in June, removing the the Monetary Policy Committee’s most outspoken contrarian and inflation hawk.Haldane, 53, will leave after career spanning more than three decades at the central bank to become chief executive officer at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce starting in September. He will remain in place through the bank’s rate decision on June 24. He’s departing as the U.K. emerges from its worst recession in three centuries, which pushed the central bank to unleash unprecedented stimulus including 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of bond purchases this year. Haldane alone on the nine-member policy panel voiced concerns about inflation accelerating with a rapid bounce-back in growth as Prime Minister Boris Johnson winds back restrictions to contain the Covid-19.“The most interesting element to me is that he is probably the arch-hawk on the MPC, and his removal will certainly see a more dovish tone seep into meetings,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital and a former BOE economist.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appoint a successor after the bank advertises the position. While the chief economist traditionally also sits on the MPC, it’s the Treasury’s decision to name members to that panel.In recent months, Haldane has warned about the risk of excessive pessimism about the economic outlook as the pandemic winds down, terming it “Chicken Licken” economics that could undermine the recovery.While many of his colleagues point out concerns about rising unemployment and signs of sluggishness in the economy, he said he expects a “rip-roaring recovery” and on inflation said a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Several economists said the improving outlook for the U.K. economy has already shifted debate on the MPC away from extra stimulus and toward whether the pace of bond purchases need to slow -- or even an eventual tightening in policy.“In 2022 the BOE is likely to set out an exit strategy from its ultra-easy policy stance before hiking the bank rate in 2023,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches. He once used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications.His words sometimes raised eyebrows, notably when he compared pre-crisis economic projections to a famously inaccurate forecast by BBC weatherman Michael Fish before a 1987 storm that killed 18 people.In 2012, he drew the ire of his future boss with a speech -- titled “The Dog and the Frisbee” -- which called for simplicity in banking regulation. Carney, who was then the Bank of Canada governor and head of the global Financial Stability Board, said the speech was “uneven” and the conclusion “not supported by the proper understanding of the facts.”Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council until it was dissolved a few weeks ago and is the co-founder of charity Pro-Bono Economics.“If your business is trying to predict rates and quantitative easing, it will be a bit easier without Andy’s speeches somewhat clouding the issue,” said Tony Yates, a former BOE official who worked with Haldane. “If you’re trying to get up to speed on the latest things in monetary economics and finance, then it’s less good because there won’t be Andy picking up new things and explaining them.”(Updates with context and comment from the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.