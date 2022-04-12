U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +43.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,424.00
    +205.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,235.00
    +235.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.10
    +23.60 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.31
    +4.02 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.70
    +24.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.51 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7270
    -0.0530 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +2.00 (+9.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9330
    -0.4520 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,600.72
    -598.85 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.72
    -34.45 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.34
    -37.97 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Observe.ai raises $125M, adding Zoom as an investor, to supercharge the contact center market

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Contact centers play a key part in call a company engages with customers, amounting to what is a $400 billion market globally. Today, a company that believes it can improve how agents work within them using AI is announcing a big round of funding. Observe.ai -- which provides natural language tools to track voice and text conversations, and to provide coaching for subsequent engagements and to use the data for compliance and other reporting requirements -- has raised $125 million, funding that it will be using to continue building out its technology and to move into more markets.

Its aim, said Swapnil Jain, the CEO of Observe.ai, is to target the "dreadful experiences" that tend to be the norm when it comes to contact center engagements.

The company has a number of large multinationals among its customers -- it does not disclose which, but Jain cited a few major telecoms companies by name in our conversation, without confirming if they were actual customers. Those it does disclose on its site are smaller names like Kin, Beyond and Public Storage. The company said in March that ARR was up 150%, with customer interactions analyzed by its AI up 3x, and a 426% increase in AI-powered agent evaluations, with a 201% increase in AI-powered agent coaching sessions.

(It does not disclose hard revenue numbers so take percentages with a grain of salt...)

The funding is a Series C and has some notable investors in it. SoftBank Vision Fund is leading the round, with videoconferencing giant Zoom also participating, alongside previous investors Menlo Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and others. Observe.ai has now raised $213 million, and it is not disclosing valuation, but for some context, PitchBook notes that San Francisco-based Observe.ai was valued at $304 million in July 2020.

Zoom is a strategic investor in this round, but Jain declined to give details of what the two will be doing together, although he said that it was likely to be revealed in the next month or two. Recall that Zoom has had some big ambitions to crack into the contact center market for a while.

Zoom launched a new contact center solution in February 2022, although its attempt to acquire Five9, a big player in the space, for nearly $15 billion, fell through after the latter company's shareholders rejected the offer. While there may still be some debate over whether customers, or indeed agents or businesses, want a lot of video engagement in calls, there are times when you might imagine that could be useful, such as in cases of technical support.

Observe.ai could bring into that mix a sweetener for would-be customers, in the form of intelligence that can be applied to voice-only interactions and those taking place over chat. But sounds like it might be moving into measuring sentiment and conversations over Zoom's most famous medium, too:

"This will be a first for us, working with video analytics," Jain said, although it's too early to say what value we will get from analyzing all that."

The contact center market is one of the noisiest when it comes to enterprise software and its adoption of AI. Anecdotally, I am not sure that TechCrunch covered a single contact center startup in the last several years that hasn't leaned on talking about AI innovation to disrupt how it all works. (Gong.ai, Google, TalkDesk, and more are among those playing in this space.)

Observe.ai was incubated at Y Combinator (part of its Winter 2018 cohort) and has been around since 2017, and it believes it has been one of the leaders in this movement, not least in part because of team members like Jithendra Vepa, its chief machine learning scientist, who previously led the team at Samsung working on its AI assistant Bixby. "We are focused on AI accuracy," said Jain, who co-founded the startup with Akash Singh (CTO) and Sharath Keshava (CRO).

One critical point in the approach that Observe.ai takes is that it sees itself as an augmentation, not replacement, for actual agents, a distinction that is shaping up to be a key point of differentiation between different AI approaches.

"There are going to be significant workflows when we speak about contact enters. We know there will be support but more than 40% of customers are using contact centers for sales processes now, too. When you are a buyer getting insurance, you want to get a human and trust."

Part of the rationale for this large funding round is also to give the company some runway in the lead-up to what it is describing as "IPO readiness" although there is no timescale for how and when that might take place.

In the meantime, large backers are turning up for what appears to be a large opportunity today.

“Observe.AI has a transformative vision to deliver actionable and trustworthy AI that empowers digital-first businesses to create exceptional customer experiences”, said Priya Saiprasad, a partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, in a statement. “The company has built an intelligent, flexible platform with endless use cases, from healthcare companies seeking to enhance patient experience through to financial institutions aiming to boost revenue. We are thrilled to partner with Swapnil and the team to help them accelerate a paradigm shift within the contact center industry.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kelsea Ballerini hosts from home with COVID, more major moments from the 2022 CMT Music Awards

    The weather did little to drown the spirits of a country music industry excited to celebrate its surge to the forefront of popular music's mainstream at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • Cisco Stock Slumps on Downgrade to Sell. It’s Facing Tough Competition From Arista and Juniper.

    Citi downgrades the stock to a Sell on Tuesday, saying competitors are navigating supply-chain issues more effectively than Cisco.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were higher early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Stocks Mixed, Inflation Surge, Veru, Cisco And Starbucks - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, Treasury yields rise ahead of march CPI data; White House braced for 'extraordinarily elevated' March inflation reading; Veru shares surge after impressive Covid treatment data; Cisco shares slide on Morgan Stanley, Citigroup downgrades and Starbucks shares slip after Citigroup downgrade

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Dow Jones Futures Climb After Key Inflation Report As White House Warned Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were higher Tuesday morning after a key inflation report following Monday's stock market sell-off.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Using a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), these same investors can take advantage of downward swings in the share price and consistently increase holdings in these dividend-paying stocks. For income investors, perhaps the quarterly check is the attraction. Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is learning that first-hand after his country invaded Ukraine.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • Citi upgrades Wells Fargo, cuts view on five other banks

    Citi analyst Keith Horowitz upgrades Wells Fargo on capital flexibility and asset sensitivity and say M&T Bancorp remains a top pick.