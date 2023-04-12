Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market size to grow by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the rising prevalence of OCD - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 266.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.55%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising prevalence of OCD, the launch of new molecules, and awareness programs for OCD. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market

Technavio categorizes the global obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market Vendor Analysis:

The global OCD market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous generic as well as branded drugs. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Omeros Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers VRAYLAR which is a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Apotex Inc. - The company offers Paroxetine tablets that are indicated for the treatment of obsessions and compulsions in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder as defined in the DSM-IV.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers Troriluzole that modulates glutamate in an effort to reduce the severity of anxiety, worry, and functional impairment of people with anxiety.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market segmentation by product (SSRI, TSA, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the SSRI segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The market's expansion is fueled by the abundance of SSRIs like fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, paroxetine, sertraline, citalopram, and escitalopram. Due to the high demand for SSRIs, numerous generic versions have been approved by significant nations and organizations, including the United States, the European Union (EU), and Japan. SSRIs with controlled release and sustained release are being developed by some businesses. During the forecast period, the market for these new drugs is expected to grow quickly.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market - Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

A key factor driving growth in the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market is the rising prevalence of OCD.

OCD is a mental illness that lasts a long time and is chronic. Due to individuals' drastic lifestyle shifts, OCD is prevalent in high-income nations.

For instance, people are more likely to be influenced by fictitious images, intrusive thoughts, and urges when they are exposed to movie technologies. In high-income nations, OCD is ranked as the fourth most common mental illness.

Men, women, and children all suffer from OCD. In the early stages of childhood, adolescence, or adulthood, it is most obvious. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the disorder's high prevalence.

Major Trends:

The rising use of off-label therapies is obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period.

Prescription pharmacological treatments for OCD include off-label treatments from a variety of drug classes as well as several approved treatments.

Off-label treatments like vortioxetine, duloxetine, esketamine, aripiprazole, duloxetine, vortioxetine, and risperidone are available despite the fact that the OCD drug market is dominated by approved treatments.

Off-label treatments include vortioxetine, duloxetine, esketamine, and aripiprazole. Due to relapse and refractory to first-line therapies, many OCD treatment guidelines recommend using off-label therapies as second-line treatments.

The utilization of off-name treatments will probably increment in the OCD drugs market over the forecast period because of the absence of improvement of new treatments.

Key Challenges:

The difficulties in diagnosing OCD will be a major challenge hampering the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market during the forecast period.

OCD is moderately a typical problem, however viable treatment is accessible, nonetheless, it is frequently underdiagnosed and undertreated by doctors because of the absence of evidential side effects.

The OCD side effects might shift from people due to the non-revelation mindset of the patients, underneath recorded are a few troubles for doctors to analyze the OCD.

Absent signs: Due to an inferiority complex and a lack of awareness, patients frequently conceal their symptoms and do not seek assistance. Repeated questioning, difficulty making decisions or completing them, procrastination, and constantly seeking assurance are some of the symptoms.

OCD has become a major challenge to identify because it is difficult to distinguish it from other psychiatric disorders because most of them share similar symptoms.

What are the key data covered in this Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market vendors

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 266.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Omeros Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

