Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market, Rising Prevalence Of OCD to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 266.78 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Latest market research report titled Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Driver

The increased prevalence of OCD is one of the major factors propelling growth in the market for medications treating it. OCD is a mental illness that lasts for a very long time. Due to the significant shift in people's lifestyles, OCD is more common in high-income countries.

For instance, exposure to movie technology causes people to have fictitious visions, intrusive thoughts, and cravings. In high-income nations, OCD is regarded as the fourth most prevalent mental condition. The stages of childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood are when it is most noticeable. Over the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the disorder's high prevalence. Request Free Sample Report.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Challenges

The obsessive-compulsive disorder medications market would face significant obstacles due to the challenges in diagnosing OCD over the forecasted period. OCD is a reasonably prevalent disorder; nevertheless, despite excellent therapy being accessible, doctors frequently underdiagnose and undertreat the condition because it lacks observable symptoms.

Due to the non-disclosure mentality of the patients, the OCD symptoms can differ from person to person. The following are typical challenges faced by doctors while diagnosing OCD. Since many psychiatric disorders have symptoms of OCD, it can be challenging to distinguish between the two conditions. This makes diagnosing OCD difficult. Download Free Sample Report.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

The SSRI category will significantly increase its market share for medications used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. The segment's expansion is fueled by the wide variety of SSRIs that are readily available on the market, including fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, paroxetine, sertraline, citalopram, and escitalopram.

Due to the huge demand for SSRIs, numerous generic versions have received approval from important nations and organizations like the US, EU, and Japan. SSRI formulations with controlled and prolonged release are being developed by some businesses. During the anticipated time, the market is anticipated to expand due to these new medications.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Geographic Analysis

North America will account for 55% of the market's growth throughout the projection period. Drugs for obsessive-compulsive disorder are primarily sold in the US and Canada in North America. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the markets in ROW and Europe. Obsessive-compulsive disorder pharmaceuticals market expansion in North America over the forecast period would be aided by the rising prevalence of OCD, government measures to address OCD, and the availability of medications.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 266.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Apotex Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Novartis AG, Omeros Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 SSRI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 TSA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Apotex Inc.

  • 10.5 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.9 H Lundbeck AS

  • 10.10 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 10.11 Novartis AG

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

