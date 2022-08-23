Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market, Rising Prevalence Of OCD to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 266.78 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Driver
The increased prevalence of OCD is one of the major factors propelling growth in the market for medications treating it. OCD is a mental illness that lasts for a very long time. Due to the significant shift in people's lifestyles, OCD is more common in high-income countries.
For instance, exposure to movie technology causes people to have fictitious visions, intrusive thoughts, and cravings. In high-income nations, OCD is regarded as the fourth most prevalent mental condition. The stages of childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood are when it is most noticeable. Over the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by the disorder's high prevalence. Request Free Sample Report.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Challenges
The obsessive-compulsive disorder medications market would face significant obstacles due to the challenges in diagnosing OCD over the forecasted period. OCD is a reasonably prevalent disorder; nevertheless, despite excellent therapy being accessible, doctors frequently underdiagnose and undertreat the condition because it lacks observable symptoms.
Due to the non-disclosure mentality of the patients, the OCD symptoms can differ from person to person. The following are typical challenges faced by doctors while diagnosing OCD. Since many psychiatric disorders have symptoms of OCD, it can be challenging to distinguish between the two conditions. This makes diagnosing OCD difficult. Download Free Sample Report.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation
The SSRI category will significantly increase its market share for medications used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. The segment's expansion is fueled by the wide variety of SSRIs that are readily available on the market, including fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, paroxetine, sertraline, citalopram, and escitalopram.
Due to the huge demand for SSRIs, numerous generic versions have received approval from important nations and organizations like the US, EU, and Japan. SSRI formulations with controlled and prolonged release are being developed by some businesses. During the anticipated time, the market is anticipated to expand due to these new medications.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market Geographic Analysis
North America will account for 55% of the market's growth throughout the projection period. Drugs for obsessive-compulsive disorder are primarily sold in the US and Canada in North America. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the markets in ROW and Europe. Obsessive-compulsive disorder pharmaceuticals market expansion in North America over the forecast period would be aided by the rising prevalence of OCD, government measures to address OCD, and the availability of medications.
