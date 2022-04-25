U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,240.00
    -27.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,516.00
    -212.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,280.50
    -73.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.00
    -13.70 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.85
    -3.22 (-3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    -17.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.49 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2805
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5310
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,075.80
    -615.49 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.73
    -39.84 (-4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.41
    -445.85 (-1.64%)
     

ObsEva Announces Confirmation of Positive CHMP Opinion for Linzagolix, an Oral GnRH Antagonist, for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

ObsEva SA
·7 min read
ObsEva SA
ObsEva SA

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange


GENEVA, Switzerland April 25, 2022ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed its previously adopted positive opinion, recommending approval of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids (UF).

The positive CHMP opinion, which was initially adopted on December 16, 2021, was confirmed at the April 2022 CHMP meeting following further review of the linzagolix marketing authorization application. The European Commission (EC) will now review the CHMP recommendation. If approved by the EC, linzagolix will be the only approved oral GnRH antagonist to offer flexibility and choice for women suffering from UF, including the first and only approved non-hormonal dosing option to address the needs of millions of women with UF who cannot or do not want to take hormones. European Commission decisions are valid in the European Union Member States, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

ObsEva has entered into a licensing agreement with Theramex to support the commercialization and market introduction of linzagolix in Europe. Theramex’s extensive women’s health commercial infrastructure includes a dedicated sales force of more than 180 experienced representatives across Europe, Brazil, and Australia, alongside third-party distributors across approximately 60 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

“European launch preparations are firmly underway as we look ahead to the anticipated approval of linzagolix. Theramex is a proven global leader in women’s health with a track record of successful new product launches, making it ideally positioned to execute the launch of linzagolix in Europe. In parallel, preparations for the commercialization of linzagolix in the United States are advancing through our relationship with Syneos Health as we approach our PDUFA target action date in September. Together, these agreements are expected to maximize the market opportunity for linzagolix, which has the potential to be the first and only approved GnRH receptor antagonist for uterine fibroids with a dosing option free of hormonal add-back therapy,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva.

In the United States, the New Drug Application for linzagolix is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 13, 2022. In October 2021, ObsEva announced a strategic relationship with Syneos Health to commercialize linzagolix within the United States.


About Linzagolix
Linzagolix is an investigational novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile1,2,3. Linzagolix was developed to offer flexibility and choice to women suffering from uterine fibroids, with proposed dosing regimens alone and in combination with hormonal add-back therapy. For women with uterine fibroids for whom hormonal add-back therapy is appropriate, linzagolix has the potential to offer a best-in-class efficacy rate and tolerability profile. For women with uterine fibroids who cannot or do not want to take hormones, linzagolix has the potential to be the first and only approved oral GnRH antagonist with a non-hormonal dosing option. Linzagolix has completed clinical trial development for the treatment of uterine fibroids and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

About Theramex
Theramex is a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. Theramex supports women at every stage of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. Theramex’s commitment is to listen to and understand its patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Theramex’s vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through every stage of life.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health brings together approximately 27,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together it shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to its podcast.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Linzagolix has been discovered by Central Research Laboratories of Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company based on the management philosophy “contributing to society through high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical products” and “serving society through our employees.” As a strong R&D-oriented corporation, it concentrates on providing innovative pharmaceuticals to patients worldwide in the focus fields of urology, nephrology/dialysis, gynecology and rare/intractable diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “ongoing”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or the negative of these and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the potential approval of linzagolix by regulatory authorities, including the European Commission and the FDA, and the timing of such approval, the timing or results of interactions with regulatory authorities, clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates, including the timing, advancement of, and potential therapeutic benefits of such product candidates, including linzagolix, the potential for linzagolix and other product candidates to be commercially competitive, the success of the Company’s partnerships with third parties, including Theramex and Syneos Health, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, including interactions with the EMA during the marketing authorization application process and with the FDA during the New Drug Application process for linzagolix, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties, the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2022, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Katja Bührer
katja.buhrer@obseva.com
+1 (917) 969-3438

1. Stewart E, ASRM 2020; Late-breaker abstract P-930
2. Al-Hendy A, NEJM 2021; 384:630-42
3. Schlaff W, NEJM 2020; 382:328-40




Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Doctors detect surge in agoraphobia due to COVID-19

    Some people don't even realize they have agoraphobia, partly because it's a disorder that people can develop at any age.

  • Doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International accused of health-care fraud

    A prominent Maryland doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and other sites in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties was indicted on Tuesday, accused by federal prosecutors of overcharging Medicare and other insurers by more than $1.5 million. Ron Elfenbein, 47, has been a frequent guest on local and national television news during broadcasts about coronavirus testing, treatments and vaccines. At an August ribbon-cutting for the new clini

  • This May Be The #1 Best Vitamin to Fight Cancer, New Research Says

    While you can embrace the best eating habit to lower your risk of cancer and, at the same time, do your best to avoid foods that have been linked to the disease, there is also a vitamin that can apparently help to boost the body's ability to fight cancer.When scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center took a look at data from years of clinical records and conducted their own studies, their findings, which were recently published by the journal Cancer Discovery, showed that v

  • The Race to Unravel COVID’s Hidden Link to Alzheimer’s

    GettyAs the pandemic rages on across the globe, scientists have started identifying a chilling pattern: An estimated one-third of people infected with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms including strokes, headaches, and disturbed consciousness. In some brains, COVID causes molecular changes that mirror those seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, leading some scientists to believe that long COVID may be an atypical form of the memory-destroying disorder. There are also larger concern

  • Skipping This Step in the Bathroom Increases Your Dementia Risk

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with a form of dementia, and each year there are almost 10 million new cases. Though there is no cure, we understand the disease more now, from how to pinpoint early signs to the myriad ways to potentially lower your risk. Activities like meditation, enjoying a daily cup of tea, and even something that you could be doing in the bathroom can help. Read on to find out what you should be sure to include in your daily routi

  • 25 Toxic Things Latino Parents Need To Stop Saying To Their Kids When It Comes To Mental Health

    "My mom will believe in demons, angels, and ghosts — but when it comes to my anxiety — it just doesn't exist to her."View Entire Post ›

  • Developing This Drinking Habit May Be a Sign of Dementia, Says New Study

    How much a person drinks may differ depending on the occasion or even their mood. That amount can also change throughout their life, with some people perhaps drinking more during their college years and less as they age.At the same time, a new study has found that if someone begins to drink a problematic amount of alcohol when they're older, it might be a sign of dementia.In the study, which was published by the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mou

  • Despite a 'bucketload' of drugs, his blood pressure was perilously high

    Andrew J. Rosen wasn't surprised when he was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 39. Both his parents had taken medication for years, which had effectively controlled the condition that affects nearly half of all American adults and frequently runs in families. But Rosen, who lives in Carlsbad, Calif., was not so lucky. Even on the maximum recommended doses of five drugs, his blood pressure remained stubbornly elevated.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interestin

  • The Best Ways To Increase Your Visceral Fat Burn, Physician Says

    Visceral fat can occur even in people who are slender, and is a particularly dangerous form of fat. "Difficulty with losing weight is troubling, especially concerning belly fat, also known as visceral, abdominal, or truncal fat," says Bret Scher, MD. "Belly fat's impact is more serious than aesthetics. It's associated with metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes, and other serious health concerns. That may sound depressing, but with the right information, you can adopt an eating strategy that will he

  • 3 Ways Your Stomach Is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    Shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, pain in the arm or shoulder… People know to look out for these classic symptoms of a heart attack. But other signs of heart problems can manifest in surprising ways—particularly in the form of stomach trouble. The gut relates to so many aspects of one's health, it makes sense that it would be connected to the heart as well. "The gut microbiome is one of the largest and most important microbiomes in the body," explains Mahmud Kara, MD, the creator of K

  • Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term

    Although the COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, they have been insufficient at preventing breakthrough infections. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesWith yet another COVID-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be. The mRNA vaccines currently used in the U.S. against COVID-19 have been highly successful at preventing hospitalization and death. The Commonwealth Fund recently reported that in th

  • Florida bride and caterer charged after serving marijuana-laced food at wedding

    Police arrived at the venue to find wedding guests being treated for ‘symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs’ Marijuana edibles are displayed at a conference in 2015. A Florida bride and her caterer are accused of serving marijuana-laced food to unsuspecting guests. Photograph: Alyssa Schukar/The Guardian A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been criminally charged after serving food laced with marijuana to their wedding guests, sickening them and sending sev

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Pfizer recalls 3 levels of a heart and blood pressure medication for carcinogen content

    Three strengths are involved in this recall.

  • 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's

    Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. If you notice any of these signs in a loved one, schedule an appointment with their doctor.

  • "I Left Their Office In Tears": 31 Patients Are Opening About Up How Their Doctor Or Therapist Dismissed Them, And This Is Hearbreaking

    "If I had gotten the support I needed earlier, I think things would’ve been so different."View Entire Post ›

  • Will COVID ever end? A forgotten pandemic from the late 1800s might offer some clues

    With long-haul sufferers and symptoms like lost of taste and smell, the "Russian Flu" may have been a coronavirus like COVID, some experts say

  • FDA approves new type of acne treatment for the first time in 40 years

    Acne is one of the most common skin conditions among all ages, affecting 40 to 50 million people in the U.S. alone. While there are many prescription and over-the-counter acne treatments available, there have not been any new FDA-approved methods of treating this condition since isotretinoin was approved in 1982 — until now.

  • Lyme Disease, how to treat it, what to look for and how to avoid it, doctors say

    Veterinarians say spring is when you should be extra diligent in checking your dog or cat for ticks if they spend time outside. Those ticks often carry lyme disease.

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'There’s no mystery' why drug prices are so high

    For over a decade, politicians have vowed to lower drug prices and take on the pharmaceutical industry but most of those pieces of legislation have stalled in Congress.