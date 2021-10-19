U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,141.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,304.25
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.90
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1170
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,455.22
    +74.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.29
    +7.66 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,197.88
    +172.42 (+0.59%)
     

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ObsEva SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis

GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced two upcoming poster presentations on linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo, being held October 17-20, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Final Results from a Pilot Study

  • Abstract: 11379

  • Poster Number: P-527

  • Presenter: Jacques Donnez

  • Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

Title: Administration of Hormonal Add-Back Therapy (ABT) Counteracts the Uterine Volume Reducing Effects of Oral GnRH Antagonist Therapy

  • Abstract: 11462

  • Poster Number: P-503

  • Presenter: Jacques Donnez

  • Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements of ObsEva SA
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva’s product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control,and the capabilities of such third parties; the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617) 435-6602

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Moderna's Covid Booster Shot Is Next On Deck — But Is Moderna Stock A Buy?

    Is Moderna stock a buy as the FDA and CDC prepare to look at booster shot data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson?

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Pfizer CEO says he’s gotten a COVID vaccine booster shot and most of us will, too

    U.S. regulators 'will start moving [booster] recommendations to earlier ages,' predicts Albert Bourla.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • Revance Stock Loses 39% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Allison Williams leaves ESPN over vaccine mandate: ‘I cannot put a paycheck over principle’

    The longtime sideline reporter said ESPN denied her request for accommodation to not receive the vaccine.

  • The pandemic isn't going to come to a 'hard and fast close,' doctor warns

    Even though COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month, one doctor doesn’t think the pandemic is ending any time soon.

  • Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

    The Week In Psychedelics Atai Launches ‘Precision Psychiatry’ Subsidiary The Psychedelics Sector Reaches 50 Public Companies Listed In The U.S. Pasithea Therapeutics To Launch Its First Ketamine Clinic In The UK PharmaTher Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Ketamine Use In Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Pennsylvania Gets A Psilocybin Bill The Milestone Round Atai Launches ‘Precision Psychiatry Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the formation of a new subsidiary, called

  • A.I. Breakthrough Could Disrupt the $11 Trillion Medical Sector

    One of the world’s largest and most important industries is ripe for disruption, and an under-the-radar artificial intelligence firm is ready to try its luck

  • These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Vermont "Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the cou

  • Unvaccinated Americans protest mandates as the pace of new vaccinations slows

    Two in every 3 eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the pace of first doses is slowing — and as Carter Evans reports, some unvaccinated people are protesting mandates. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Owais Durrani joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to break down the day's coronavirus headlines.