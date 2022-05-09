U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,074.00
    -45.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,468.00
    -341.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,558.75
    -137.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.30
    -21.30 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.18
    +0.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0530
    +0.4930 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,546.52
    -876.30 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.50
    -71.95 (-8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,354.10
    -649.46 (-2.41%)
     

ObsEva Presents Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids at the 2022 ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ObsEva SA
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OBSV
ObsEva SA
ObsEva SA


-Additional data from the PRIMROSE Phase 3 studies of linzagolix featured in four posters. Oral presentation took place on May 8, 2022 at 9:15am PT/12:15pm ET-


GENEVA, Switzerland May 9, 2022 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from the PRIMROSE (1 and 2) Phase 3 studies of linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting (ACSM), which was held in San Diego, California from May 6-8, 2022.

“We are encouraged by these additional analyses and post-treatment data from the PRIMROSE Phase 3 study that continue to underscore linzagolix’s clinical utility and differentiated profile,” said Dr. Brandi Howard, Chief Clinical Officer of ObsEva. “The results demonstrate that linzagolix has the potential to balance safety, efficacy, and address the wide-ranging symptoms of uterine fibroids. Linzagolix shows promise in delivering sustained clinical benefit, and if approved, would be the only approved GnRH antagonist to provide flexible dosing options with and without hormonal add-back therapy to better address the individual needs of patients.”

Details of the presentations, along with key conclusions, are included below. The full abstracts have also been published in the Obstetrics & Gynecology supplement.


Quality of Life Improvements in Women with Uterine Fibroids: Results of Two Phase 3 Trials with Linzagolix
Format: Oral Presentation, A107
Presenter: Linda Bradley, MD; Vice Chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Women’s Health Institute and Professor of Surgery at Case Western Reserve University Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
Date and Time: Sunday, May 8, 2022, beginning at 9:15am PT/12:15pm ET
Congress Link: Click Here

Key Conclusions: Linzagolix treatment had substantial beneficial effects on health-related quality of life in women with uterine fibroids after 24 weeks of treatment. The positive changes were maintained at 52 weeks. At 64 weeks, 12 weeks after treatment termination, improvements decreased across treatment groups but did not return to baseline.

Incidence of Alopecia in Treatment of Women with Uterine Fibroids: Results of Two Phase 3 Trials of Linzagolix
Format: e-Poster, A104
Lead Author: Ayman Al-Hendy, MD; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago
Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET
Congress Link: Click Here

Key Conclusions: While alopecia was previously reported with other GnRH antagonists, it was rarely observed in the PRIMROSE trials of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids. Further, no subjects reported alopecia during the post-treatment follow-up period.

Title: Effects of the Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix on Uterine Fibroid-Related Severe Anemia
Format: e-Poster, A105
Lead Author: Elizabeth Stewart, MD; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mayo Clinic
Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET
Congress Link: Click Here

Key Conclusions: Iron-deficiency anemia is common in women with uterine fibroid-related heavy menstrual bleeding. High and low doses of linzagolix-with and without hormonal add-back therapy (ABT), improved hemoglobin levels in patients with uterine fibroids suffering from severe anemia.

Incidence of Depression and Other Mood Disorders in Women with Uterine Fibroids Treated with Linzagolix: 52 Week Results from Two Phase 3 Trials
Format: e-Poster, A106
Lead Author: Erica Marsh, MD, MSCI, FACOG; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Michigan
Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET
Congress Link: Click Here

Key Conclusions: There was a low incidence of depression and other mood disorder treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the 24-52 week treatment period with linzagolix.

Post-Treatment Efficacy and Safety Follow-Up in Women with Uterine Fibroids Treated for 52 Weeks with Linzagolix
Format: e-Poster, A108
Lead Author: Hugh Taylor, MD; Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine
Date and Time: Friday, May 6, 2022, beginning at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET
Congress Link: Click Here

Key Conclusions: Linzagolix effects persisted following the 52-week treatment period, although there was partial return to baseline for all measured efficacy endpoints. At 64 weeks, improvements in pain, hemoglobin, health-related quality of life, as well as uterine and fibroid volumes were diminished, but a beneficial difference from baseline was maintained. The return to menstruation was rapid, and at 76 weeks, study participants had full or partial recovery of lumbar spine bone mineral density across doses.


About the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program in Uterine Fibroids
PRIMROSE 1 & 2 were prospective, randomized, parallel group, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies that investigated the efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of linzagolix, 100 mg and 200 mg once daily, alone and in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg estradiol and 0.5 mg norethindrone acetate) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. PRIMROSE 1 was conducted in the United States and enrolled 574 women. PRIMROSE 2 was conducted in Europe and in the United States and enrolled 535 women. Both trials comprised a 52-week treatment period followed by a 6-month post treatment follow-up period. Additional information can be found here.

About Linzagolix
Linzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile.1,2,3 Linzagolix was developed to offer flexibility and choice to women suffering from uterine fibroids, with proposed dosing regimens alone and in combination with hormonal add-back therapy. For women with uterine fibroids for whom hormonal add-back therapy is appropriate, linzagolix has the potential to offer a best-in-class efficacy rate and tolerability profile. For women with uterine fibroids who cannot or do not want to take hormones, linzagolix has the potential to be the first and only approved oral GnRH antagonist with a non-hormonal dosing option. Linzagolix has completed clinical trial development for the treatment of uterine fibroids and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s health. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Linzagolix has been discovered by Central Research Laboratories of Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company based on the management philosophy “contributing to society through high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical products” and “serving society through our employees.” As a strong R&D-oriented corporation, it concentrates on providing innovative pharmaceuticals to patients worldwide in the focus fields of urology, nephrology/dialysis, gynecology and rare/intractable diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “ongoing”, “objective”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “should”, “will”, “would”, or the negative of these and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the potential approval of linzagolix by regulatory authorities, including the European Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the timing of such approval and subsequent transition of ObsEva to a commercial-stage company, the timing or results of interactions with regulatory authorities, clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates, including the timing, advancement of, and potential therapeutic benefits of such product candidates, including linzagolix, the potential for linzagolix and other product candidates to be commercially competitive, the success of the Company’s partnerships with third parties, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, including interactions with the European Medicines Agency during the marketing authorization application process and with the FDA during the New Drug Application process for linzagolix, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties, the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2022, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Katja Bührer
katja.buhrer@obseva.com
+1 (917) 969-3438

1 Stewart E, ASRM 2020; Late-breaker abstract P-930
2 Al-Hendy A, NEJM 2021; 384:630-42
3 Schlaff W, NEJM 2020; 382:328-40



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Snags Another Approval for This Mega-Blockbuster Drug

    Last month, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) third-best-selling drug, Opdivo, in conjunction with chemotherapy, was given the nod by the European Commission (EC) to treat patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Let's dive into the data from the combo's phase 3 clinical trial results and the European Union esophageal cancer market to find an answer. Esophageal cancer is a form of cancer that originates in the esophagus, which is a tube that stretches from the throat to the stomach.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in May

    Prosper Junior Bakiny (Novo Nordisk): For the past several decades, Novo Nordisk has been a leader in the market for diabetes drugs. As of February 2022, the company held a 30.5% share of the diabetes care market, an increase from the 29.3% slice of the pie it had in February 2021. Novo Nordisk's dominance in this therapeutic area is one reason it has outperformed the broader market in each of the past one, five, 10, and 20 years.

  • Signs You've Already Had COVID, According to Johns Hopkins

    From the beginning of the pandemic, one of the most-watched resources on COVID-19 was the coronavirus dashboard maintained by Johns Hopkins, which tracked the rise in cases as the virus spread across the country. Researchers at the institution are now studying "long COVID," or lingering signs of the illness, and a study published this week shed some light on one of the most common and strange. These are some of the signs you might experience with long COVID, according to Johns Hopkins doctors. R

  • Husband Sues California Hospital For The 'Culture of Racism' That Led To The Death Of His Wife During Labor

    Just over six years ago, a soon to be mother of two died in the operating room only 17 minutes after delivering the second child born to her and her husband, Charles Johnson IV. According to the CDC, Black women die at rates three times higher than that of white mothers during childbirth, and Johnson is unwilling to let his wife become a statistic without due justice. He is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what he says is the culture of racism within the institution that led to her death.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Too Dependent On These 2 Areas of Its Business?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) hasn't been much of a growth stock in recent years. While revenue from COVID-19 drug remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, did give the company a boost last year, that boost might not last for long as the pandemic shifts. Apart from Veklury, Gilead's core business revolves around HIV drugs.

  • Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

    Last summer, Julio Carmona started the process of weaning himself off a fully remote work schedule by showing up to the office once a week. Carmona, 37, whose father died from COVD-19 last year, worries about contracting the virus but he also ticks off a list of other anxieties: increased costs for lunch and gas, day care costs for his newborn baby, and his struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. “Working from home has been a lot less stressful when it comes to work-life balance," said Carmona, who works in finance at Connecticut's Department of Children and Families.

  • The Mindset Shift That Helped Me Lose 30 Pounds and Get Shredded

    "I'd tried every diet and was working out six times a week, but didn't see results until I changed the way I think."

  • Don't Do This or You Risk Visceral Fat, Studies Show

    Visceral fat, also known as abdominal fat, belly fat, or the "beer belly," is not a good look. But it's even more hazardous to your health. Because of where visceral fat sits—deep within the abdomen, underneath the muscle—it can release damaging toxins and hormones into the liver, pancreas, and intestine, preventing those vital organs from functioning properly and raising your risk of disease. As complicated as that may sound, visceral fat is not an exotic thing. Many of us are carrying too much

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Contagious" Warning

    COVID cases are rising yet again in America, with 66,000 daily, and deaths climbing 30% as well. Overall, more than 1 million Americans have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. In response, Dr. Ashish Jha, the white House COVID Response Coordinator, appeared on the Today Show. Read on to hear his warning about the "very contagious" new variant that's causing the spread in cases. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Alread

  • These 6 Signs are Indicators of Dementia, Say Experts

    Dementia is a progressive brain disorder whose most common form in Alzheimer's disease. Dementia currently affects more than six million people nationwide, and those numbers are expected to increase as the population grows older. (Age is the #1 risk factor for dementia.) Although the prospect may be scary, it's important to remain alert to the potential signs of dementia in yourselves or loved ones, so treatment and care plans can begin. These are six key signs that are indicators of dementia, a

  • House Republican supports abortion exceptions for rape, citing personal experience

    Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) on Sunday said she supports exceptions to abortion bans in cases of rape and incest and to save the life of the mother, citing her personal experience with rape when she was a young girl. Asked if she thinks exceptions to abortion bans for victims of rape and incest should…

  • ‘Forever chemicals’ found in nearly 60% of children’s ‘waterproof’ or ‘stain-resistant’ textiles

    A study found PFAS substances in clothing, pillow protectors, bedding and furniture, some labeled ‘environmentally friendly’ Toxic PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and a range of other health problems, have been found in children’s products such as bedding. Photograph: Colorblind Images LLC/Getty Images Nearly 60% of children’s textiles labeled “waterproof”, “stain-resistant”, or “environmentally friendly” that were tested as part of a new study contained toxic PFAS substances kn

  • Is This Growth Stock Defeated After Collapsing 22% in a Year?

    With its shares down by more than 22% in the last 12 months, it's clear that Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) isn't the high-flying growth stock that it used to be. Since its failed attempt over the last year to get its fiercely criticized Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm approved for sale, the company's troubles have turned from bad to worse. Revenue and earnings from its core drug products are both down sharply over the last three years.

  • This Calisthenics Workout Can Help You Clock More Miles—No Equipment Required

    Here’s how you can use this calisthenic workout to improve your cycling performance.

  • Jameela Jamil celebrates gaining 10 pounds as she addresses Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner 'publicly bragging about their fast weight loss'

    "I am bragging that I gained 10 lbs. And I love it," Jamil wrote in a post celebrating her curves and speaking out about "fast weight loss."

  • People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial

    A revolutionary weight loss drug could get users the effects of bariatric surgery without the permanent changes that it entails. Weight loss supplements have become a big market in recent years. This new drug may soon join the fray. The drug, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company Lilly is called tirzepatide. And, in a … The post People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial appeared first on BGR.

  • Republicans Double Down On Reversing Abortion Rights, Offer Hearts To Pregnant Women

    Gov. Tate Reeves said he's "empathetic" to women "in very difficult times and very difficult decisions.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said his "heart goes out to them."

  • Doing This at Night Hurts Your Heart, Experts Warn

    There are a number of factors that contribute to your heart health. But while we all have a general understanding of how our diet and activity level comes into play, what about when you're inactive? According to medical experts, something you're doing at night could be impacting your health and increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. Read on to find out what you may want to change about your nightly routine.READ THIS NEXT: If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure. O

  • Hundreds of Suicidal Teens Sleep in Emergency Rooms. Every Night.

    On a rainy Thursday evening last spring, a 15-year-old girl was rushed by her parents to the emergency department at Boston Children’s Hospital. She had marks on both wrists from self-harm and a recent suicide attempt, and earlier that day she confided to her pediatrician that she planned to try again. At the ER, a doctor examined her and explained to her parents that she was not safe to go home. “But I need to be honest with you about what’s likely to unfold,” the doctor added. The best place f

  • The FDA has restricted the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. What you need to know about side effects

    The FDA is recommending those 18 and older to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.