U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    +1.61 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1940
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.71
    +3,583.52 (+9.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.49
    +71.52 (+8.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

ObsEva Provides Update on EU Marketing Authorisation Process for Linzagolix, an Oral GnRH Antagonist, for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ObsEva SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OBSV

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland February 4, 2022ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that based on ongoing communications with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), further questions on the marketing authorisation application for linzagolix may be forthcoming, thereby extending the application timeline. ObsEva is in dialogue with the EMA to understand areas that may require further clarification and is committed to promptly addressing any questions that could arise.

In the United States, the New Drug Application for linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids has been accepted for review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a PDUFA target action date of September 13, 2022.

About Linzagolix
Linzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile1,2,3. Linzagolix has completed clinical trial development for the treatment of uterine fibroids and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

About Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Kissei is a Japanese pharmaceutical company based on the management philosophy “contributing to society through high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical products” and “serving society through our employees.” As a strong R&D-oriented corporation, it concentrates on providing innovative pharmaceuticals to patients worldwide in the focus fields of urology, nephrology/dialysis, gynecology and rare/intractable diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the extension of the application timeline with the EMA for linzagolix, the timing or results of interactions with regulatory authorities, the FDA target action date for linzagolix, clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates, including the timing, advancement of, and potential therapeutic benefits of such product candidates, the potential for such product candidates to be commercially competitive, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, including interactions with the EMA during the marketing authorization application process and with the FDA during the New Drug Application process for linzagolix, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties, the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and in the Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:


CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Katja Bührer
katja.buhrer@obseva.com
+1 (917) 969-3438

1. Stewart E, ASRM 2020; Late-breaker abstract P-930
2. Al-Hendy A, NEJM 2021; 384:630-42
3. Schlaff W, NEJM 2020; 382:328-40

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Vaccine Commission Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults: Reuters

    Germany's expert panel on vaccine use has recommended Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for primary immunization for people over 18 years. The advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, reported Reuters. mRNA technology is behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines from - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • Anti-aging company Unity Biotechnology to axe half its staff, focus on eye drugs

    The quest to ease the pain of aging baby boomers and future generations hasn't translated into much clinical success. But as pioneering aging disease companies switch gears, startups continue to jump in.

  • Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. Vertex's therapies have the ability to treat 90% of CF patients.

  • 3 Amazing Stocks That Are 60% Off Their Highs

    The mini-crash of January has given investors the opportunity to buy some amazing healthcare companies at a discount. First we're going to take a look at Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a telehealth powerhouse that is almost 60% off its highs. Next up is Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a cancer specialist that has dropped 70% from its high point last year.

  • Biogen facing civil demand from FTC, inquiry from SEC about Alzheimer's drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. tumbled 2.2% in premarket trading on Friday after the company disclosed in a securities filing that it received a civil investigative demand from the Federal Trade Commission and an inquiry from the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to Aduhelm, its new Alzheimer's disease drug. The SEC inquiry is requesting information about the sites that administer the drug, the regulatory approval, and Biogen's marketing for the therapy, the company said. The Food and Drug A

  • Biogen says U.S. FTC probing Alzheimer's disease drug

    Biogen in its annual report on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sent it a civil investigative demand, similar to a subpoena. It has also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information over Aduhelm, which received a controversial approval last year, Biogen said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June approved Biogen's Aduhelm despite a panel of its expert advisers voting against the drug, leading to some of the panel members resigning and U.S. lawmakers launching an investigation into the drug.

  • Chemo care boxes offer comfort to cancer patients

    A woman who has gone through 35 rounds of chemo for colon cancer is helping other cancer patients by giving them care packages with products that can make their treatments more bearable. Mark Strassmann shares more.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy On Expectations For Bullish Covid Pill Sales?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $6 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy?

  • ACHV: The Final Phase III Begins

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Since our last update , Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced several milestones. In January, Achieve’s pivotal, Phase III ORCA-2 1 trial had its last subject, last follow up, and the confirmatory Phase III ORCA-3 trial was initiated. In addition, Achieve hosted a key opinion leader panel

  • COVID-19 variants: ‘Vaccines are our most important tool,’ doctor says

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss&nbsp;the newest Omicron subvariant BA.2 and COVID-19 cases in general.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • EPIX: First Patient Dosed in Combination Trial of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Dosing Underway for Combination Trial of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On January 19, 2022, ESSA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EPI-7386 and enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have not

  • Retirement expert: ‘Plan for who you are’ when saving for health expenses

    When it comes to planning for retirement, many people underestimate their future health care costs.

  • France's Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in Q1

    French drugmaker Sanofi said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to complete phase 3 trial in the first quarter and reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Friday. The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, also said it was aiming for an increase in its earnings per share in the "low double-digit" in 2022. For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

  • Eli Lilly pushes back timeline for Alzheimer's drug application

    Eli Lilly and Co deferred its timeline to complete application for accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, saying it expects such an approval to make little difference with Medicare's limited coverage terms. Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2.6% to $244.21 on Thursday, after the drugmaker said it would complete the application sometime later in 2022, pushing away from first quarter, its initial timeline. The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has restricted coverage for Alzheimer's drugs, including Biogen's controversial treatment Aduhelm, only to patients taking part in approved clinical trials.

  • Pfizer goes from villain to hero

    Pfizer is the fourth most admired company in the world on Fortune magazine’s annual list, marking its best-ever performance and its first time since 2006 in the top 50. It was more admired than Disney, Starbucks and Netflix, trailing only Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Why it matters: Pfizer has gone from villain to hero in the eyes of many, its image undergoing a rapid transformation as the company draws credit for jointly developing a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.Stay on top of the latest market

  • N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says

    High-quality N95 and K95 face masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Friday.Driving the news: N95 and KN95 masks worn in indoor public settings reduced the chance COVID-19 infection by 83%, while surgical masks cut the risk of infection by 66%, according to the report. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"These data from real-world settin

  • A Florida man died after getting knee pain checked. A state complaint blames the doctor

    The Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against a Tampa area doctor after a patient he treated for left knee pain and swelling suddenly died.

  • A Cancer Treatment Makes Leukemia Vanish but Creates More Mysteries

    Doug Olson was feeling kind of tired in 1996. When a doctor examined him, she frowned. “I don’t like the feel of those lymph nodes,” she said, poking his neck. She ordered a biopsy. The result was terrifying. He had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer that mostly strikes older people and accounts for about one-quarter of new cases of leukemia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, lordy,” Olson said. “I thought I was done for.” He was only 49 and, he said, had