U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.50
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,854.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,318.75
    -2.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.70
    +10.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.97
    +2.57 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.50
    +18.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.58 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0896
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.36
    +3.38 (+10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3094
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7070
    +0.3980 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,825.57
    +153.26 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.02
    +21.40 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.18
    +10.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Obsidian Announces Promotion of Kim Ho Lo to Chief Actuary

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Obsidian"), an insurance holding company that, through its A.M. Best Rated "A-" insurance carrier subsidiaries, is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty programs, announced today the promotion of Kim Ho Lo to Chief Actuary. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer William Jewett.

Obsidian Logo (PRNewsfoto/Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.)
Obsidian Logo (PRNewsfoto/Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.)

Mr. Jewett commented, "Kim Ho joined Obsidian as Lead Actuary soon after we formed the company in 2020, and he has been a key member of our leadership team. He has extensive industry experience leading actuarial teams and has been instrumental over the past two years in establishing a very capable and effective actuarial and risk management unit. He has played a key role in delivering innovative solutions for our program partners differentiating Obsidian in a highly competitive marketplace."

"Kim Ho has also done excellent work developing a bespoke underwriting and actuarial data and performance management platform," Jewett continued. "We strongly believe that it will create significant value for our program partners and reinsurers."

Mr. Lo commented, "Obsidian has provided me with the resources, support and environment to create a cutting-edge actuarial practice driven by data and technology. It has been rewarding to be part of a client and relationship focused company that is intensely focused on data, analytics and technology to create value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Lo's career spans over 20 years of experience in pricing, reserving, rate filing, and risk management in both commercial and personal Lines. He joined Obsidian in 2020 as Lead Actuary, and, immediately prior to joining Obsidian, he was a Senior Pricing Actuary at Blackboard Insurance. He also served as Vice President and Senior Pricing Actuary at Sompo International and Actuarial Consultant at Perr&Knight. He began his career with Zurich North America. Mr. Lo is a graduate of New York University Stern School of Business.

About Obsidian
Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations
914-834-4334

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obsidian-announces-promotion-of-kim-ho-lo-to-chief-actuary-301497529.html

SOURCE Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to higher open after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures inched higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp

  • LME Halts Nickel Trading After Unprecedented 250% Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange suspended trading in its nickel market after an unprecedented price spike left brokers struggling to pay margin calls against unprofitable short positions, in a massive squeeze that has embroiled the largest nickel producer as well as a major Chinese bank. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pressur

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.