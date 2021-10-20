U.S. markets closed

Obsidio, Inc. Expands Clinical Advisory Board With Two New Members

·2 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidio, Inc., a medical device company pioneering groundbreaking therapies in endovascular embolization, today announced the expansion of its clinical advisory board with the appointment of two new members - Jafar Golzarian, MD, and Marc Sapoval, MD, PhD. The new advisors will join existing clinical advisory board (CAB) members Riad Salem, MD, MBA, and Ziv Haskal, MD.

(PRNewsfoto/Obsidio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Obsidio, Inc.)

"It is an honor to welcome Drs. Jafar Golzarian and Marc Sapoval, who are distinguished clinicians and thought leaders in their respective disciplines, to Obsidio's CAB," stated Ehsan Jabbarzadeh, Ph.D., MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Obsidio. "At Obsidio, we have an ambitious vision of developing a novel class of embolic materials that enable new treatment paradigms in interventional radiology and interventional oncology. The experience and insights of our CAB members will be critical to achieving that goal."

The two new members of the Clinical Advisory Board include:

Dr. Jafar Golzarian is a co-founder of the Global Embolization Symposium & Technologies (GEST) and a Professor of Radiology and Director of the Division of Interventional Radiology and Vascular Imaging at the University of Minnesota. He is a pioneer in interventional treatment of peripheral artery disease, endoleak after EVAR, uterine fibroid embolization, hepatocellular carcinoma, and prostate artery embolization for BPH. Dr. Golzarian graduated from Medical School at the University of Brussels, School of Medicine. He was a radiology resident at the Erasme Hospital, Brussels, and completed his Fellowship for Interventional Radiology at the same University. Dr. Golzarian has authored over 150 papers, 14 patents, and 380 abstracts and delivered over 400 invited lectures.

Dr. Marc Sapoval is a co-founder of GEST and a Professor of Clinical Radiology at Université de Paris, and the Head of the Cardiovascular Radiology Department at Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou in Paris, France. Dr. Sapoval is an internationally recognized expert and opinion leader in the fields of renal disease and transvascular embolotherapy. Dr. Sapoval received his medical degree and PhD from Paris Bicetre University. He completed his diagnostic residency at various radiological departments in Paris and completed interventional radiology fellowships at Institut Gustave Roussy and Broussais Hospital. He has authored over 230 papers, 200 abstracts and delivered over 200 invited lectures.

About Obsidio Inc.

Obsidio Inc. is a venture capital-backed medical device company dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapeutic embolization products and other innovative medical technologies.

http://obsidiomed.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obsidio-inc-expands-clinical-advisory-board-with-two-new-members-301405024.html

SOURCE Obsidio, Inc

