U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.75
    +20.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,420.00
    +155.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,810.50
    +70.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +18.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.98
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    -1.63 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9470
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,061.10
    +743.89 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.83
    +19.19 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.42
    +15.26 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

ObvioHealth Partners with Anatara Lifesciences to Launch First-of-its-kind Decentralized Clinical Trial in Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), today announces the launch of a first-of-its kind clinical trial in Australia, using a combination of in-home data collection methods that will reduce, and in some cases, eliminate the need for follow-up visits to clinics.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a Gastrointestinal Re-Programming complementary medicine (GaRP) for participants with irritable bowel syndrome – diarrhea subtype (IBS-D).

Patients will report the severity of IBS-D symptoms and anticipated relief, quality of life, treatment adherence and changes in health status through ObvioHealth's easy-to-use smartphone application. All data from the app flows into the ObvioHealth platform, where it is monitored in real time, allowing the study team to quickly detect possible adverse events and issues with protocol adherence.

Clinical assessments will be performed during in-home visits by a study nurse to measure vitals and perform sample-collection. Patients who wish to be assessed at a clinic will have access to a research center nearest them during the treatment period.

The unique study design and use of ObvioHealth's technology for virtual data capture removes barriers to recruitment, allowing enrollment to occur anywhere in Australia, even rural areas, and diversifying the study population.

"Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) impacts around one in five Australians at some point in their life with no current definitive cure," said Steve Lydeamore, Anatara's CEO. "It is anticipated that GaRP's mechanism of action will relieve symptoms of IBS-D by reducing inflammation and assisting repair of the gut lining, positively influencing the homeostasis and metabolites of the microbiome. We are pleased to be collaborating with ObvioHealth in undertaking this clinical trial to demonstrate these anticipated benefits following extensive pre-clinical work on the GaRP programme."

"Of the more than 40 virtual and hybrid studies we've conducted around the world, this is our first in Australia," said Ivan Jarry, ObvioHealth's CEO. "We're excited to partner with Anatara Lifesciences and to work with patients 'down under'. In a country with such vast rural areas, we're pleased to be able to offer clinical trial opportunities wherever patients live."

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is an end-to-end Virtual Research Organization (VRO) that delivers better data to sponsors and an easier clinical trial experience for participants. The company developed and launched one of the first patient-centric apps downloadable on smartphones, enabling people to participate in clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. In the 4 years since launch, the company has been awarded over 40 studies from 22 blue chip clients, implemented in 28 countries, across 17 different therapeutic areas.

About Anatara Lifesciences

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercializing innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health, where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obviohealth-partners-with-anatara-lifesciences-to-launch-first-of-its-kind-decentralized-clinical-trial-in-australia-301388320.html

SOURCE ObvioHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • A man fell off his bike in the woods and needed lifesaving surgery. An ER doctor happened to be cycling by.

    Todd Van Guilder knew he was in trouble the second he flew off his bike during a ride along the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in central Minnesota. He sat up to brush himself off and saw white spots in his vision, he said. When he closed his eyes and reopened them, the spots turned to a solid wall of bright white light.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My buddy who had been riding in front of me came back and asked

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on C

  • New York says vaccine mandate for health care workers convinced most holdouts to get the shot

    New York says vaccine mandate for health care workers convinced most holdouts to get the shot

  • This One Factor Will Determine if Pfizer Can Dominate the Kids' Vaccine Market

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) just scored another first. The company became the first to submit data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would support an authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in children under age 12. Pfizer was the first to market a coronavirus vaccine -- and the first to gain authorization for use in teens.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Click here for accessing Benzinga's FDA Calendar Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.

  • This Potential Indication Could Be a Winner for Novartis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Novartis' filing for tislelizumab to treat esophageal cancer.

  • Biden’s Lawless Vaccine Mandate

    OSHA’s job is to promote safe workplaces, not to dictate medical decisions to employees.

  • A big new study from Oxford University confirms the bad news about long Covid

    Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.