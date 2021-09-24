U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,928.81
    -1,763.53 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

OBYK LLC: Teenage Entrepreneur Kyle Edward Makes Thousands A Week Growing Social Media Accounts

OBYK LLC
·2 min read

Bronx, New York, United States, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses are increasingly turning to social media marketing and digital marketing guru, Kyle Edward, to build market presence and stimulate higher income.

In January 2021, the Bronx, New York, 19-year-old launched his social media marketing agency and has since helped many brands and public figures grow their audiences on social media platforms.

The idea of social media marketing stood out to Kyle because he enjoys growing social media accounts on Instagram. He spends hours on his account - https://www.instagram.com/nudt/ - engaging with customers and supporters.

"Every business today needs a social media presence," he said. "Social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, have become the place where people go and connect. With billions of people using these platforms there are billions of potential customers to be reached."

He seized on his entrepreneurial spirit and launched the agency as he realized that going out during the global pandemic could put him at risk of being infected.

"I never wanted to work a 9-5 job. I always wanted to own a company," Kyle reflected. "It is hard at first, and there are a lot of obstacles that get in your way, but once you get past them, the freedom of doing whatever you want whenever you want is indescribable.

"I could travel anywhere in the world while working through my computer, and I could sleep while earning income."

Kyle was also motivated to start his business by his desire to help others. Along the way, he has taken more than ten members to work with him and with who he shared his ideas with. They are now integral to the success of his social media marketing agency.

He added: "I believe the key to success is taking action the second you come up with a valuable idea, especially if it can make you a millionaire. There are lots of risks, but what's important is that you continue to learn from your mistakes and work harder and smarter next time around."

In the past few months, Kyle has been working at home through his website OBYK.NET, growing pages into thousands. He plans to register an LLC in the future to scale his ideas to new heights.

CONTACT: Full Name: Kyle Edward, Company: OBYK LLC, Phone Number: 3478440015, Website: https://obyk.net, Email: kyleedward@email.com


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Tower (NZSE:TWR) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some...

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageI

  • Huawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle

    After being stuck for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar Canadian house in a sought-after neighborhood in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou looks set to return home to China. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng is a mysterious figure even in her home country, but the 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded. Meng was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Huawei CFO strikes deal with U.S. over fraud charges, allowing her to return to China

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, officials said on Friday, a move that allows her to leave Canada, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden up to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries. Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant, and was indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Facebook, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Facebook is shrouded in controversy, but there are several reasons to invest in Mark Zuckerberg's empire.

  • Wolfgang Puck on restaurant industry staffing hurdle: ‘Wages are not the issue’

    Wolfgang Puck, Chef & Restaurateur, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CUT NYC’s new outdoor dining space 'The CUT Terrace' at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, outlook on staffing in the restaurant industry, and NYC”s vaccine mandate for restaurants.

  • Why Costco is rationing toilet paper and paper towels again, and what it says about supply chains everywhere

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is rationing sales of certain items as shoppers snap up merchandise like it’s 2020 all over again. Raymond James was also upbeat, maintaining its outperform stock rating and raising its target price to $490 from $460.

  • GM Cracks Down on White-Collar Employees Who Haven’t Reported Covid-19 Vaccination Status

    General Motors warned salaried workers that they face administrative action if they fail to comply with a corporate mandate to report their vaccination status.

  • Tesla's German landing will fuel competition - Volkswagen CEO

    The planned opening of Tesla's first gigafactory in Europe later this year will force local industry to step up its game, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Friday. Diess' comments, made on Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1441392942787137539, come as Tesla continues work on its plant in Gruenheide, near Berlin, as it awaits final building approval for the 5.8 billion euro ($6.8 billion) site.

  • Amazon’s Whole Foods Will Charge for Delivery Beginning Oct. 25

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market is implementing a grocery delivery fee across the U.S., rolling back a perk the retailer had offered for paying Prime members since it began offering home delivery from the organic grocer. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Tur

  • Generac closes on purchase of former American Family offices in Pewaukee

    Generac Power Systems closed on its $6.75 million acquisition of the high-profile former American Family Insurance building overlooking Interstate 94 in Pewaukee.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • 6 cheap restaurant stocks that will fatten up your portfolio: analyst

    These restaurant stocks are too cheap to ignore, argues this veteran Wall Street restaurant analyst.

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • CDC approves Covid booster shots for those over 65

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the CDC’s decision to support boosters for at-risk workers, vulnerable Americans, and seniors as surges of COVID continue to grip the nation.