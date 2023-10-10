Is OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) Potentially Undervalued?

While OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF4.82 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF3.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether OC Oerlikon's current trading price of CHF3.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OC Oerlikon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is OC Oerlikon Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that OC Oerlikon’s ratio of 15.6x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy OC Oerlikon today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that OC Oerlikon’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will OC Oerlikon generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for OC Oerlikon. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OERL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OERL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OERL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for OERL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that OC Oerlikon has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in OC Oerlikon, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

