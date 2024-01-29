OC Oerlikon Corporation AG's (VTX:OERL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 26% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for OC Oerlikon is CHF4.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

OC Oerlikon is estimated to be 21% undervalued based on current share price of CHF3.69

The CHF4.20 analyst price target for OERL is 9.5% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF191.0m CHF168.5m CHF154.9m CHF146.3m CHF140.6m CHF136.8m CHF134.2m CHF132.5m CHF131.3m CHF130.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -8.04% Est @ -5.61% Est @ -3.90% Est @ -2.71% Est @ -1.87% Est @ -1.29% Est @ -0.88% Est @ -0.59% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% CHF174 CHF141 CHF118 CHF102 CHF89.2 CHF79.3 CHF71.0 CHF64.0 CHF58.0 CHF52.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF949m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF131m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (9.5%– 0.08%) = CHF1.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF1.4b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= CHF558m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF3.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 21% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OC Oerlikon as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.886. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OC Oerlikon

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 4 years.

