U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.91
    -0.44 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,214.25
    +112.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.70
    -79.47 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.93
    +2.12 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    +2.09 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0240 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5570
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,327.49
    -273.71 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.17
    -1.13 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.07
    +25.77 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

OCAD University hires five new Indigenous faculty members

·4 min read

This second cluster hire reflects the University's ongoing efforts to advance Indigenous Knowledge, research and visual culture

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - OCAD University is pleased to announce the hiring of five new Indigenous tenured/tenure-track faculty members in its Faculty of Design.

Meet OCAD University&#39;s new Indigenous faculty members: Dr. Herman Pi&#39;ikea Clark (top two, left), Matthew Hickey (top row, middle), Jason Lujan (top row, right), Sadie Red Wing (bottom row, left), and Julia Rose Sutherland (bottom row, right). (CNW Group/OCAD University)
Meet OCAD University's new Indigenous faculty members: Dr. Herman Pi'ikea Clark (top two, left), Matthew Hickey (top row, middle), Jason Lujan (top row, right), Sadie Red Wing (bottom row, left), and Julia Rose Sutherland (bottom row, right). (CNW Group/OCAD University)

Matthew Hickey, Jason Lujan and Julia Rose Sutherland started on August 1, 2021 while Dr. Herman Pi'ikea Clark and Sadie Red Wing will join on January 1, 2022.

This second cluster hire is part of the University's ongoing commitment to advancing Indigenous Knowledge, the first priority identified in its Academic Plan 2017-2022: Transforming Student Experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome five new Indigenous members to the OCAD U community. These remarkable and inspiring scholars, artists, designers and educators will strengthen our efforts to reshape our University, making it a more inclusive environment for our Indigenous students. They will also contribute to the important work of indigenizing our institution, creating a community that recognizes and respects Indigenous histories, culture, knowledge and ways of knowing," said Ana Serrano, OCAD U President and Vice-Chancellor.

In addition to their teaching roles, research activities and service to the governance of the University, the new faculty members will be key contributors to the ongoing development and decolonization of OCAD U's undergraduate and graduate program curriculum, policies and initiatives. The hiring initiative is a special program under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

"As we welcome our new Indigenous colleagues, it's important to acknowledge the collective efforts of those who have contributed to this new moment in OCAD U's story and as we build IndigenousOCAD U," said Associate Professor Peter Morin, Special Advisor to the Provost, Indigenous Knowledge, Practices and Production.

He referred to the contributions of three individuals who have been instrumental in creating IndigenousOCAD U: Bonnie Devine, founding chair of the University's Indigenous Visual Culture program; curator, educator and artist Ryan Rice; and poet, journalist and artist Dr. Duke Redbird.

MEET THE NEW INDIGENOUS FACULTY MEMBERS

  • Dr. Herman Pi'ikea Clark is a Kanaka Maoli/Indigenous Hawaiian from a family with deep ancestral roots across Hawaii and Polynesia. Over the last 30 years, he has gained international recognition as an artist, designer and scholar of Indigenous art and education. His artworks and design commissions are found in both private and public collections in Hawaii, the U.S. mainland and across the Pacific region.

  • Matthew Hickey is Mohawk from the Six Nations First Nation and licensed architect with 15 years of experience working in an on-reserve architecture firm. His focus is on Universal Inclusivity, including regenerative design and encompassing ecological, cultural and economic principles. His research includes Indigenous history and the adaptation of traditional sustainable technologies to the modern North American climate. He also teaches at the Ontario Association of Architects, and is a member of the Waterfront Toronto Design Review Panel and Artscape Board of Directors.

  • Jason Lujan, Chiricahua, is an artist who creates tools for understanding and interpreting the process of cultural diffusion and familiarization. He has contributed to, planned, constructed and managed productions and exhibitions at the Dia Art Foundation, Museum of Modern Art, Park Avenue Armory and Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as implemented runway fashion installations for Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Tommy Hilfiger, Y3 and Rihanna x Puma.

  • Sadie Red Wing is a Lakota graphic designer and advocate from the Spirit Lake Nation of Fort Totten, North Dakota. Her research on cultural revitalization through design tools and strategies created a new demand for tribal competence in graphic design research. Red Wing urges Native American graphic designers to express visual sovereignty in their design work, as well as encourages academia to include an Indigenous perspective in design curriculum.

  • Julia Rose Sutherland is a Mi'kmaq (Metepenagiag Nation)/settler artist and educator based out of Tkaronto (Toronto, Canada). Her interdisciplinary art practice employs photography, sculpture, textiles and performance. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, recently showing work at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art where she was a summer 2021 Artist in Resident, MacKenzie Art Gallery, K Art Gallery, WAAP Gallery and 59 Rivoli Gallery in Paris, France.

ABOUT OCAD UNIVERSITY
OCAD University is Canada's oldest and largest university dedicated to art, design and digital media education, practice and research, and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines. OCAD U graduates work in all areas of the economy, including health care, environmental design, industrial design and animation.

SOURCE OCAD University

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c3951.html

Recommended Stories

  • Road to Recovery: Back in the Classroom

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade speaks with 6 students from White Plains High School in New York to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected education.&nbsp; The students speak about virtual learning, what it has been like going to school wearing masks, and their hopes for the future of the school year heading into 2021.

  • What to know about kids returning to school amid the Delta variant's spread

    Dr. Sara Moran Bode, Council Chairperson-elect for the AAP Council on School Health, tells Yahoo Finance what she's recommending to schools about masking, vaccinations and other protocols headed into the school year.&nbsp;

  • WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness

    Agatha Harkness almost had a different (yet still very glam) look when she finally went full witch mode on WandaVision. The post WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness appeared first on Nerdist.

  • DeSantis threatens salaries of superintendents, school board members who support masking

    Florida's board of education could withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, according to a statement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Monday, reports CBS Miami. Why it matters: Florida is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Rising cases have triggered fierce debate around masking guidelines in schools.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards online worry college officials

    As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. An increasing number of inquiries to these sites and similar ones appear to be from those who are trying to get fake vaccination cards for college.

  • University of Wisconsin removes rock from campus after declaring it 'painful symbol of racism'

    The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism."

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Puzzling New Attack On Obama Backfires On Twitter

    The Ohio lawmaker received a quick reminder about his own history.

  • Mask mandates could cost Florida school officials their salaries

    The statement appears to clarify penalties mentioned in DeSantis' executive order, which threatened to withhold funding from school districts that enact mask mandates.

  • Wacky Texas COVID Rules Push Mom to Home-School for Second Year in a Row

    Crystal BlackerbyIn Texas, elementary schools are required by law to notify parents within 48 hours if a student in their child’s class becomes aware they have head lice, and provide Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on how to treat and prevent the infestation.But last week, the Texas Education Agency announced that the same practice will not apply to positive cases of the novel coronavirus—despite the mass surge of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the Lone S

  • Before NFTs, there was Atari. These Miami art shows that dig beneath the obvious

    Digital collectibles are all the rage these days, with marquee names including fantasy sports site Draft Kings, blue chip art dealers Aquavella and controversial British artist Damien Hirst all getting into the action.

  • Cave paintings show Neanderthals were artists

    Were Neanderthals the first artists on Earth?Location: Ardales, SpainThese cave paintings were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years agoproving they had a fondness for creating art, a new report says (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DIRECTOR OF PREHISTORIC CAVE OF ARDALES PEDRO CANTALEJO SAYING:"They are always red marks made with iron oxide, applied with the fingertips or with an airbrush. The dimensions they have are relatively small, sometimes do not reach more than 20 square centimetres, and many of them are simply punctuations made with the fingertips."Modern humans were not inhabiting the worldat the time the cave images were madeNeanderthals became extinct about 40,000 years agoThe new findings add to increasing evidencethat Neanderthals were not unsophisticated relatives of Homo sapiens(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DIRECTOR OF PREHISTORIC CAVE OF ARDALES PEDRO CANTALEJO SAYING WHILE SHOWING RED MARKS:"I believe that this art made by the Neanderthals will be in other caves, it is very clear to me because this type of non-figurative art appears in many international caves. The problem is that no accounts have ever been made. We have always gone to date the great paleolithic arts that are representations of animals and humans. And now we realize that this non-figurative art, which we have not paid attention to, may be the oldest art in the world. And that is where the key lies."

  • National Gallery of Canada receives funding from RBC for Re-Creation program, formation of RBC Emerging Artists Acquisition Fund, and Venice Biennale sponsorship

    Three major initiatives at the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) are receiving critical support from RBC, directly advancing the NGC's principal mission to increase access to art for all Canadians:

  • 5 Gallery Wall Layouts to Try in 2021 (And One That'll Date You Immediately), According to Designers

    You’ve just moved into a new place. After months of scrolling Pinterest inspo , you’ve got your...

  • Substack signs a slate of big-name comics creators

    After jumping into comics earlier this year, Substack is entering in a bigger way by signing several major creators to its platform.

  • So Many People Are Now Invested In A Prestigious Duck Art Contest Thanks To This TikTok Creator

    The annual Federal Duck Stamp Contest sees amazing artists painting their very best waterfowl.View Entire Post ›

  • A Priceless Yayoi Kusama Sculpture Has Been Swept Into the Ocean

    A typhoon dragged the large work of art into the ocean, and video footage shows it tossing about in the waves

  • Marvel and DC allegedly continuing industry tradition of not paying creators

    From Al Jaffe to Jerry Siegel and Joel Schuster, there’s no shortage of comics artists, creators, and writers getting screwed by publishers. Pretty much as soon as the likes of Marvel and D.C. realized that they could cheat creators out of money, they began doing so. And according to a new report by The Guardian, the big two are still playing the hits, preventing creators like Ed Brubaker and Jim Starlin from reaping the benefits of introducing the world to the likes of The Winter Soldier and Th

  • Warner Bros. Considering Legal Action Against ‘Line of Duty’ Showrunner Jed Mercurio Over Graphic Novel ‘Sleeper’

    Warner Bros. Pictures is considering legal action against “Line of Duty” showrunner Jed Mercurio over his new graphic novel “Sleeper.” Warner Bros., via their subsidiary DC Comics, own the rights to another graphic novel called “Sleeper,” written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips. It was released in 2003 and has been considered for […]

  • ‘West Side Story’ Won’t Reopen on Broadway

    Broadway’s revival of “West Side Story” will not be returning to the Great White Way when theaters reopen later in the year. “It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of ‘West Side Story’ will not reopen,” producer Kate Horton said in a statement. “This difficult and painful […]

  • ‘Merry Wives’ Heralds Shakespeare’s Raucous Return to Central Park

    Courtesy Joan MarcusA few months into the pandemic, the reopening of theater a depressingly far-off and uncertain prospect, this reporter asked producers what they thought theater would look like when it returned. One common theme emerged: At least in the short term, some said, one should expect productions to make audiences happy. That wouldn’t mean dramas without drama, or relentless cheer, but after everything people had been through, the thinking was there had to be some emphatic on-stage up