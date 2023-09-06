Ocado cuts price of kale and avocados to win back middle class shoppers

Ocado

Ocado is cutting the price of kale, avocados and organic vegetables as it battles to win back middle class shoppers.

The online grocer has announced its third round of price cuts since June, saying it was reducing the costs of more than 330 everyday essentials.

These include kale, where Ocado is cutting the price by 6pc, avocados, which are getting 13pc cheaper, and organic red cabbage and broccoli. Cabbage is falling from £1.75 to £1.10, a 37pc drop, while broccoli is getting 10p cheaper to £1.

Other items being reduced include Tropicana smooth orange juice, Birra Moretti beer and Colgate toothpaste.

Hannah Gibson, chief executive of the online grocer, said the latest cuts meant Ocado had slashed the price of more than 630 products in the past three months.

It comes as the online supermarket races to revive demand after losing £2.5m in the six months to the end of May.

The Ocado grocery business is jointly owned by Marks & Spencer and London-listed technology company Ocado Group.

Both companies have expressed disappointment over the performance of the joint venture in recent months. M&S chairman Archie Norman told shareholders he was “not happy” with performance. Ocado Group boss Tim Steiner has admitted that the online grocer was “not where we wanted it to be”.

Demand for home delivery has slipped since the height of the pandemic when customers battled to secure Ocado slots rather than visit supermarkets and risk catching Covid-19.

15pc of all supermarket sales were done online during the pandemic, up from 7pc prior. It has fallen to 10pc since the end of lockdowns.

Supermarkets have also been locked in a heated price war as cash-strapped customers hunt out the best value. Hundreds of thousands of shoppers have abandoned traditional grocers in favour of German discounter Aldi and Lidl amid the cost of living crunch.

Earlier this week, Morrisons announced it was cutting its prices for the eighth time in nine months.

Ocado earlier this year launched its “price promise” in an effort to try to revive demand, offering shoppers money back if their shopping basket was cheaper at Tesco.

Ms Gibson said: “Ocado is more committed than ever to delivering great value.”

She said the retailer was “not stopping there”, suggesting more reductions are on the horizon.

