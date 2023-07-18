Ocado admits disappointment in M&S venture as tensions rise

Ocado

Ocado’s chief executive has admitted its tie-up with Marks & Spencer has been a disappointment so far, amid signs of tensions between the grocers.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said Ocado’s joint venture with M&S is “not where we wanted it to be” at this stage.

He said: “If we look back at where we were in 2019, and what we hoped the business would be trading at right now, obviously that’s disappointing.”

His comments echo the view of Archie Norman, chairman of Marks & Spencer. He told shareholders that he was “not happy” with the performance of the joint venture and said there was “work to do” to improve the business.

When the pair struck the deal in 2019 – which was worth as much as £750m and replaced a previous deal between Ocado and Waitrose – they had cheered the potential to create a “profitable, scalable presence in the online grocery market”.

M&S’s then-chief executive Steve Rowe described it as his “biggest and boldest moment so far”. Today M&S and Ocado remain in talks over the size of the final payment to be made under the initial tie-up deal. However, this payment is expected to be lower than the amount first set out in 2019.

The business has struggled despite the boom in demand for home deliveries during the pandemic. It posted an underlying loss of £2.5m in the six months to the end of May – coming on top of a £4m loss last year – while revenue was up just 5pc on last year. This was despite prices being increased more than 8pc on average.

The figures came as part of a half-year update from Ocado, which as well as selling groceries with M&S develops robotic warehouse technology for other retailers. Overall losses widened 37pc to a record £290m for the first half of its financial year to the end of May.

In an effort to drive up sales, M&S has recently been pushing for closer collaboration, including adding more of its products onto the Ocado website and launching them at the same time that they are rolled out in its stores. M&S executives are keen to get more of their products advertised higher up on the Ocado homepage.

Management at the online grocery store, meanwhile, are aiming to add all M&S’s products, excluding food-to-go such as sandwiches, to the website as soon as possible.

Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, said it followed a period where Ocado management seemed to “lose focus” on M&S products. He said: “There was much greater profile and awareness of the Waitrose brand on Ocado and I think there’s probably an understandable frustration at M&S as to why its food and its products haven’t been more notably pushed.”

Earlier this month, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin told investors that progress was being made on the range of its products sold on Ocado, with more than 700 of its products having been added to Ocado in the past few months.

He has previously been critical of cases where the M&S marketing team have sent emails to customers with recipes and directed them to buy on Ocado, only for those items not to be available. Mr Machin said there was a need to “get some of the basics right”.

Ocado Group boss Mr Steiner said the grocery business was making “the right moves to deliver on what we all hoped the business could be”, after it brought in Hannah Gibson to run the business last September.

He said Ocado Group was in agreement with M&S over the direction of the online grocery store, adding: “I think everybody is pleased with the progress that has been made.” Ocado said the grocery business would make a marginal profit for the year as a whole, with the UK “over the worst” of food price inflation.

The comments boosted shares at M&S, which surpassed £2 in intra-day trading. M&S shares were trading at their highest level since early last year.

Despite this, shares in Ocado Group jumped to a five-month high, up more than 19pc to send the company to the top of the FTSE 100, after it revealed its technology business was profitable for the first time. Revenues across the business were up 8.6pc on where they were last year. It recently opened its first robot warehouse in Asia.

Ocado has recently been at the centre of speculation over a takeover approach from Amazon. It has not commented on the rumours that the tech giant made an approach to the British company.

Mr Steiner said: “Speculation is speculation. I have nothing to say.”

When asked whether Ocado would consider an offer to go private, Mr Steiner said he had a responsibility to take any offers which were made seriously, adding: “But it’s not something I’m out pursuing.”

