Ocado paid £200m after winning ‘robot wars’ against Norwegian rival

Ocado will be paid £200m after winning a “robot wars” legal battle against a Norwegian rival that accused it of infringing its automation patents.

The ruling brings to a close a three-year dispute between Ocado and Autostore, following claims from the Norwegian company that its British rival’s technology breached its patents.

A High Court judge in March said that the patents held by Autostore were invalid and that Ocado was not in breach of them, however.

Under the new agreement, Autostore will pay Ocado £200m in 24 monthly instalments. Both companies may also continue to use their own products and cannot further challenge any patents issued after 2020.

Autostore had previously sought an injunction that would have barred the FTSE 100 company from using its robots in the UK, as well as financial compensation.

Both companies use robots to run automated warehouses, with machinery running on rails between hoppers to collect or move products. Ocado uses the technology to ferry food around its warehouses as part of its deal to deliver groceries for Marks & Spencer.

Founded in the 1990s, Autostore has brought multiple claims of patent infringement against Ocado, both in the High Court in the UK and the US.

However, High Court judge Richard Hacon found Autostore’s claims that its patent had been infringed by Ocado were invalid, since they had been disclosed years earlier as part of deal with a Russian bank.

Because the invention had already been revealed to the public, the judge found it was “lacking in novelty”. He also found that, even if the patents were valid, Ocado’s robotics technology would not have infringed them because it was suitably different.

Following the new agreement, Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado, said: “I am pleased that we… can now continue to focus on what we do best - innovating, developing and enabling partners to access world beating technology.”

M&S signed a deal with Ocado to buy half of its grocery delivery business for £750m in 2019. Ocado’s boss Mr Steiner on Tuesday admitted that Ocado’s joint venture with M&S is “not where we wanted it to be” at this stage.

He said: “If we look back at where we were in 2019, and what we hoped the business would be trading at right now, obviously that’s disappointing.”

The admission came as part of a half-year update from Ocado, in which it said overall losses had grown 37pc to a record £290m for the first half of its financial year to the end of May.

