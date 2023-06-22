Ocado Shares Soar on Reports of Bid Interest From Tech Firms Including Amazon

(Bloomberg) — Ocado Group Plc shares jumped 44% following a Times report on “speculation of bid interest” from tech firms, such as Amazon.com Inc., in the online grocer.

The report, which did not specify the source of the information and was released late Wednesday, said Amazon and several other tech “heavyweights” were considering a bid worth 800p per share for the company. Ocado’s shares rose to as much as 618 pence Thursday morning, erasing losses for the year.

Ocado, which builds robots and software that help deliver groceries online, declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Shares out on loan, an indication of short interest, represent about 15% of Ocado’s free float as of Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“A deeper consideration of the strategic logic and the actual likelihood of an official takeover approach will have to wait for more details,” Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne wrote in a note. Jefferies has had a hold recommendation on Ocado since at least December 2021. Shares in the company have dropped more than 70% over that period through Wednesday’s close.

With assistance from Lisa Pham.

