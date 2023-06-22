Ocado shares spike on reports of Amazon interest

An Ocado delivery van is driven along a road in Hackney

Ocado’s share price has surged amid reports that Amazon could be lining up a potential bid for the owner of the online grocery store.

Shares in Ocado Group spiked by around 40pc on Thursday after claims emerged that Jeff Bezos’s online empire had taken an interest in the technology and grocery business.

The Times said Amazon and a number of other “heavyweights” in the tech sector were thought to be mulling bids around the level of 800p per share. Ocado is currently trading at 566p a share.

Both Ocado and Amazon declined to comment.

A deal to acquire Ocado would give Amazon a further foothold in the UK supermarket sector.

Amazon already runs a string of checkout-free Amazon Fresh stores and owns the upmarket retailer Whole Foods Market.

However, both Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh have struggled to grow over recent years.

In 2022, Amazon paused the UK rollout of Fresh stores amid disappointing sales. Speaking at the time, Andy Jassy, Amazon’s chief executive, said the US giant was “not going to expand the physical Fresh stores” until the company had established how it could provide a “different offering”.

Whole Foods Market, meanwhile, posted a pre-tax loss of £26m in 2022, accounts filed this week show. It only has seven stores in the UK.

Ocado, too, has had a difficult couple of years amid the shift away from home delivery. Ocado Group, the London-listed company, sells its warehouse technology to retailers so they can pick and pack orders using robots, and also jointly controls the Ocado online grocery store together with Marks & Spencer.

Its share price rose sharply during the pandemic as shoppers went online in their masses for groceries, but it has fallen steeply since then with the return of in-person shopping and the onset of the cost of living crisis.

In February the online grocery store announced it would cut the price of more than 10,000 products in hopes of better competing with its rivals, after a decline in sales pushed the company to a loss of over £500m.

Ocado Group chief executive Tim Stenier said at the time the company had “had its business model tested by a combination of macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds”.

Giles Thorne, an analyst at investment bank Jefferies, said: “A deeper consideration of the strategic logic and the actual likelihood of an official takeover approach will have to wait for more details.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.