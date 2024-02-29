Ocado threatens to sue M&S in a row over online grocery deal

ocado

Ocado has threatened to sue Marks & Spencer over a multi-million pound payment for their online grocery partnership amid a growing row over performance.

The pair’s £750m joint venture Ocado Retail has failed to meet targets laid out when M&S agreed to set it up in 2019, Ocado said.

This means Ocado will not automatically receive a final instalment of £191m from M&S.

However, it said the deal with M&S “expressly provides” for the targets to be adjusted if the online grocery team made different decisions or actions than what was expected when the companies signed the joint partnership.

Ocado said it had made an assessment that it would receive £28m. This figure “significantly lower than the amount that Ocado believes it will receive in the future either via a formal litigation process or settlement,” the company said.

It comes after months of speculation over whether Ocado would receive the final payment, following criticism from M&S bosses that they had been disappointed by its performance.

M&S boss Stuart Machin said the company is 'positively dissatisfied' with Ocado Retail's performance

In November, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said Ocado Retail chief Hannah Gibson had asked him to be more positive on the venture.

However, he said: “We have to be very objective... The fact is, when we’ve just had a half year loss of £23m from Ocado and you see the opportunity, we’re positively dissatisfied.”

Archie Norman, M&S chairman, previously told investors he was not happy with the online grocer’s performance.

However, there have recently been signs of a turnaround, with the latest figures on Thursday revealing that profitability at the online grocery business improved through 2023.

It recorded adjusted earnings of £10m for the year to Dec 3, compared to a £4m loss the prior year.

Ocado Group said this was being helped by a push to add more M&S products to the online grocery website to give shoppers more choice.

Around 90pc of M&S’s products are now stocked on Ocado, compared to 80pc last November.

The better performance at Ocado Retail provided a boost to the Ocado Group results, with losses narrowing to £394m compared to £501m the year earlier.

M&S declined to comment.

