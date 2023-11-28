OCAF opens 29th annual showing of Holiday Market

Lots of locally made objects will be offered at the Holiday Market hosted by the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation.

The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation is hosting the 29th annual Holiday Market on Dec. 1-2 at the center on School Street in downtown Watkinsville.

Admission is $5 for two days of access, while children under the age of 16 are free.

Markets hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The market features locally hand-made works including pottery, paintings, fiber art, stained glass, jewelry, sculpture, photography and woodwork.

The market is chaired by Betty Walton, a member of the OCAF Board of Directors, while Kimberly Keegan, a former member of the board, is vice-chair.

The Artists’ Shoppe, featuring items crafted by local artists, will continue to sell items at OCAF through Dec. 22.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: OCAF hosting 29th annual Holiday Market in Watkinsville