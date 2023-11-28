OCAF opens 29th annual showing of Holiday Market
The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation is hosting the 29th annual Holiday Market on Dec. 1-2 at the center on School Street in downtown Watkinsville.
Admission is $5 for two days of access, while children under the age of 16 are free.
Markets hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The market features locally hand-made works including pottery, paintings, fiber art, stained glass, jewelry, sculpture, photography and woodwork.
The market is chaired by Betty Walton, a member of the OCAF Board of Directors, while Kimberly Keegan, a former member of the board, is vice-chair.
The Artists’ Shoppe, featuring items crafted by local artists, will continue to sell items at OCAF through Dec. 22.
