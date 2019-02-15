Ocasio-Cortez Tries to Tear Down Trump’s Border Wall Just 24 Hours after Chasing Amazon out of NYC

The wide criticism U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received when she cheered Amazon’s decision to not build a second headquarters in New York didn’t seem to faze her. Instead, the freshman congresswoman seems emboldened, and now, just one day later, she’s setting her sights on President Donald Trump and his beloved border wall.

Trump’s National Emergency Declaration Triggers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency to combat all kinds of crimes that stem from illegal immigration. Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, he reiterated his talking points about what he’s called a crisis at the country’s southern border.

Here’s an excerpt from the White House’s statement on the matter:

Read the full story on CCN.com.