Occidental Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

Occidental
·1 min read
Occidental
Occidental

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170398/f410bb9e66. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary (OLCV) is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media

Investors

Eric Moses

Jeff Alvarez

713-497-2017

713-215-7864

eric_moses@oxy.com

jeff_alvarez@oxy.com


