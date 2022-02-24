U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Occidental Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Results

Occidental Petroleum Corporation
·1 min read
Occidental Petroleum Corporation

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162667/f0506288be. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media

Investors

Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_ moses@oxy.com

Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
jeff_alvarez@oxy.com



