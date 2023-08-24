Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) stock increased by 5.1% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Occidental Petroleum's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

23% = US$6.8b ÷ US$29b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Occidental Petroleum has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 28% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 24% net income growth seen by Occidental Petroleum was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 28% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is OXY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OXY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Occidental Petroleum Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Occidental Petroleum's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.9%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Occidental Petroleum has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 16%) over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Occidental Petroleum's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

