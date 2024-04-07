Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Occidental Petroleum's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Occidental Petroleum

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

15% = US$4.7b ÷ US$30b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Occidental Petroleum's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 21% does temper our expectations. That being the case, the significant five-year 32% net income growth reported by Occidental Petroleum comes as a pleasant surprise. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 37% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for OXY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Occidental Petroleum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Occidental Petroleum's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 2.6%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 97% of its profits. So it looks like Occidental Petroleum is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Occidental Petroleum has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 19% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Occidental Petroleum's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.