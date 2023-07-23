Do Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Occidental Petroleum's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Occidental Petroleum has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Occidental Petroleum's EPS shot up from US$6.97 to US$9.82; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 41%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Occidental Petroleum is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.9 percentage points to 35%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Occidental Petroleum Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$54b company like Occidental Petroleum. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$147m. We note that this amounts to 0.3% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Occidental Petroleum but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is Occidental Petroleum Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Occidental Petroleum has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Occidental Petroleum's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Occidental Petroleum (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

