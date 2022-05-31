U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,165.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,719.75
    +42.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.24
    +4.17 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.21 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7810
    +0.1610 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,547.12
    +849.11 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.07
    +61.57 (+9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Occlutech Announces Changes to the Executive Management Team

·2 min read

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Occlutech Holding AG

Occlutech Holding AG (Occlutech), a leading specialist provider in minimally invasive structural heart implants has changed its Executive Management Team with three new members. Thomas Okke Frahm has been recruited as VP IT while Sakarias Lindell and Luis Martin-Parras, both with a long history at the company, take on new positions as VP People & Culture and VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing respectively, and become members of the Executive Team.

Occlutech's new members of the Executive Management Team have extensive experience within their areas of expertise and responsibility as follows:

Thomas Okke Frahm (VP IT). Born in 1972, he holds a degree in Marketing Management from Copenhagen Business School and has also carried out studies at the IMD Business School in Lausanne. Thomas has over 25 years of experience of IT strategy and transformation and from business development within the digital landscape. Thomas has previously held similar roles at the Danish companies Vestas, Nilfisk, Christian Hansen and Maersk.

Sakarias Lindell (VP People & Culture). Born in 1981, he studied Management and Behavioral Science at Scandinavian International University, Sweden and has been Site Manager of Occlutech International since 2019. Sakarias has 20 years of experience from Medtech in various positions within sales and supply chain. His experience includes being a Management Consultant for Performax, Area Sales Manager for Olympus, Abbot Vascular and coaching the Swedish National Gymnastics Team.

Luis Martin-Parras (VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing). Born in 1962, he holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain and has been the Managing Director of Occclutech GmbH since 2016. Luis has over 20 years of international experience in academic R&D environments and the Biotech/Medtech industry, with extensive experience in establishing, developing and leading company subsidiaries, R&D and supply chain operations and cross-functional teams. Luis has also been in charge of overseeing the Supply Chain & Manufacturing in the German entity since many years.

"Occlutech is committing itself to an exciting development and growth phase. It is with great pleasure that I can announce three new members of the Executive Management Team. Their expertise and experience from Occlutech will contribute significantly to our continued growth journey," says Sabine Bois, CEO, Occlutech.

Occlutech's Executive Management Team consists of eight members as on June 1, 2022. Besides Sabine Bois (CEO) and the three new members mentioned above it also includes Oshri Budana (Global Head of Operations), Frank Dallmann (VP R&D), Stefan Kleidon (VP Sales & Marketing) and Lars Wadell (CFO).

For more information, please contact:

Sabine Bois
CEO
Email: sabine.bois@occlutech.com

Image Attachments

Sabine Bois CEO

Attachments

Occlutech announces changes to the Executive Management Team

SOURCE: Occlutech Holding AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703335/Occlutech-Announces-Changes-to-the-Executive-Management-Team

Recommended Stories

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $118.25 a barrel, up $3.18 from Friday's close. European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push t

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarOil rose 1.9% to reach

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • SNAP Schedule: June Benefits for New York Recipients

    New York's SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards, which can be...

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Lead

  • Decline in China's factory activity slows as COVID curbs ease

    China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising concerns about economic growth in the second quarter. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in May from 47.4 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll for 48.6. China's factory slowdown is affecting production lines in other major Asian economies with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

  • Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as consumers stepped up spending after the government eased pandemic curbs, withstanding pressure from wider price rises that threaten to hurt demand. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • SNAP Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card Benefits for June 2022

    Texas SNAP benefits are sent out monthly by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission via Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's version of the federal EBT card. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase...

  • Why patenting your million-dollar idea might not be worth your time and money

    A patent doesn’t automatically guarantee you protection from predatory competitors.

  • Oil Prices Top $120 as China Eases Lockdowns

    A renewed push by EU leaders to strike a deal that would ban most Russian oil imports also added to the upward momentum on oil prices.

  • Scramble to reopen Rough natural gas storage site

    Britain's largest natural gas storage facility is to be reopened within months to help ease the energy crisis under plans being discussed with Kwasi Kwarteng.