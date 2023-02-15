U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

Ocean Biomedical Debuts as Publicly Traded Company

Exec-Edge

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Biopharma company Ocean Biomedical (Nasdaq: OCEA) began trading publicly today after merging with a SPAC called Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AEHA).

Ocean Biomedical is focused on the commercialization of assets from research universities and medical centers.

The company’s core portfolio is focused on oncology, pulmonary fibrosis and infectious disease. Each include new target discoveries that will enable drug and vaccine candidates, developed through past and ongoing grants.

Contact:

executives-edge.com

Editor@executives-edge.com

