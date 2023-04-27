Ocean Biomedical Shows More Evidence of Anti-Chi3L1 Antibody Suppressing Cancer

By Healthcare Edge Editorial Staff

Biopharma company Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) reported positive findings published in peer-reviewed journal Cancer Research, bolstering evidence of the potential impact of its anti-Chi3L1 antibody in suppressing severe glioblastoma tumor growth.

“This is a completely new way of thinking about how to treat this tumor. Glioblastoma is so challenging partly because the cells adapt to the environment constantly – but if you block Chi3L1 they can’t seem to acquire the more aggressive mesenchymal phenotype. It gives us a clear path forward to being able to address glioblastoma with this novel approach,” said Dr. Nikos Tapinos MD, PhD, Director of the Laboratory of Cancer Epigenetics and Plasticity, and last author on the paper.

Additionally, the paper showed insights into the mechanisms underlying stem cell differentiation in glioma stem cells, and how that differentiation process is altered by Ocean Biomedical’s cancer therapeutic candidate. Treatment with anti-Chi3L1 antibody in vivo resulted in over 60% reduction of human glioblastoma growth, and significant survival benefit.

“We are pleased to see our glioblastoma candidate being validated by Dr. Tapinos and his team, and we hope this will be another step in moving us towards filing an IND for Glioblastoma,” said Elizabeth Ng, CEO of Ocean Biomedical.

