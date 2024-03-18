Ocean City to lose beloved Roses, but gain 2nd Cheese Wheel Pasta | What's Going There

What do demolitions, pet daycare and seafood hibachi have in common? They can all be found on Delmarva. This week, learn more about a new restaurant now open in Salisbury, a pet boarding service coming soon to Georgetown and big business plans in the works for Ocean City.

Here's the scoop on the Eastern Shore business scene.

Ocean City

Roses Discount Store

200 94th St.

Roses Discount Store on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 200 94th St. in Ocean City, Maryland.

Roses Discount Store, located at 200 94th St. in Ocean City, will soon be closed and demolished. The announcement of the upcoming closure comes after the Ocean City Planning Commission met on March 5 to discuss preliminary plans to subdivide the 17-acre mall property into four separate parcels for future redevelopment.

The property, known as the Ocean Plaza Mall, is home to Roses Discount Store and its three neighboring businesses: ACME Supermarket, Blue Fish Restaurant and Coffee Beanery. According to the March 5 meeting, the first step will be to demolish Roses Discount Store, with a brand-new ACME Supermarket to then be built in its place.

Roses Discount Store has been serving Ocean City for over 40 years. The store offers an array of discounted items, including food, clothing, cleaning products and more. An official closure date has not yet been announced. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

BERLIN COFFEE SHOP: 2nd Wave Coffee owner is making small-business dream come true in Berlin. Meet her here.

Cheese Wheel Pasta

218 N Baltimore Ave.

Cheese Wheel Pasta on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 218 N Baltimore Ave. in Ocean City, Maryland.

Local Italian restaurant Cheese Wheel Pasta has announced its grand plan to open a second location in Ocean City. Cheese Wheel Pasta teased it will be serving up pasta soon at its brand-new location at 218 N Baltimore Ave., just off the Boardwalk, in the building formerly home to Casita Linda.

"2023 was the warm up. 2024, we take over," the restaurant said in a Jan. 1 Facebook post.

According to the restaurant's official website, cheese wheel pasta — sometimes called “pasta Alla Ruota" — is a tableside dish that mixes steaming hot cooked pasta in a hollowed cheese wheel. Cheese Wheel Pasta's original spot, temporarily closed for the season, is located at 1101 Atlantic Ave.

Story continues

BUSINESS NEWS: West Ocean City opens new Taphouse, Salisbury loses 3 businesses | What's Going There

Salisbury

Crab World Seafood & Hibachi

946 N Salisbury Blvd

Crab World Seafood and Hibachi Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 946 N Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury, Maryland.

The city of Salisbury is officially home to brand-new self-serving seafood and hibachi restaurant — Crab World Seafood and Hibachi, located at 946 N Salisbury Blvd.

"Hello, Salisbury! We are a newly launched self-serve Seafood and Hibachi restaurant located at 946 N Salisbury Blvd! Come try some Hibachi Entrees, Bento Boxes, Bubble Tea or try one of our Seafood Boil Combo Deals," the hibachi restaurant said in a Feb. 22 Facebook post.

According to Crab World Seafood and Hibachi's official website, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Crab World Seafood and Hibachi Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 946 N Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury, Maryland.

SPRING STREET MARKET: Salisbury's inaugural Spring Street Market intends to save downtown small business scene

Rehoboth Beach

Cashmere Gardens

247 Rehoboth Ave.

Cashmere Gardens, Rehoboth Beach's upscale and luxury boutique, is closing permanently at the end of March after approximately two plus years in business. Cashmere Gardens officially opened for business in September 2021.

The women's clothing store, located at 247 Rehoboth Ave., specializes in connecting consumers to brands whose narrative is rooted in sustainability, ethical manufacturing, craftmanship and the world’s finest natural fibers.

SALISBURY'S UNITY SQUARE: When will downtown Salisbury's Unity Square be completed? Yes, the end is in sight.

Georgetown

Royal Farms

21092 Arrow Safety Rd

A brand-new Royal Farms is now open at 21092 Arrow Safety Road, located at the Route 113-Arrow Safety Road intersection in Georgetown. There are a total of 37 Royal Farms open in Delaware, according to ScrapeHero.

The grand opening of the convenience store and gas station comes after both Arby's and Hardee's on Dupont Boulevard closed permanently in fall 2023 due to construction at the intersection of Routes 113 and 404.

MARYLAND'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Meet Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Maryland honoree for Women of the Year

Farmhouse Pet Lodge

22467 Gravel Hill Rd

A new pet boarding service is set to open this month in Georgetown. Farmhouse Pet Lodge, located at 22467 Gravel Hill Road, has announced a grand opening date of March 29.

"At Farmhouse Pet Lodge, we’re passionate about providing exceptional pet care. Our facility is designed to be comfortable and welcoming, so your pets feel right at home. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to ensuring your pets receive the best possible care, whether they’re staying with us for a few hours or a few weeks," said the facility on its website.

Farmhouse Pet Lodge offers an array of pet care services, including grooming, training, boarding and daycare. The facility is set to host an open house on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEW BUSINESS: Dough Roller closes Ocean City location, new Salisbury candy store | What's Going There

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City's Roses to be demolished, Salisbury gets new restaurant