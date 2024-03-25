Ocean County median asking price for a home now nearly $70K over a year ago

The Seaside Heights water tower stands over the borough Friday, February 7, 2023.

The median home in Ocean County listed for $553,675 in February, up 1.7% from the previous month's $544,225, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to February 2023, the median home list price increased 10.9% from $484,950.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Ocean County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.app.com.

Ocean County's median home was 1,746 square feet, listed at $300 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 10% from February 2023.

Listings in Ocean County moved briskly, at a median 40 days listed compared to the February national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 60 days on the market. Around 868 homes were newly listed on the market in February, a 10.7% decrease from 972 new listings in February 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, median home prices rose to $749,500, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,500 square feet, at a list price of $549 per square foot.

In New Jersey, median home prices were $536,875, a slight increase from January. The median New Jersey home listed for sale had 1,678 square feet, with a price of $293 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $415,500, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,819 square feet, with a price of $224 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

