When Will Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) Turn A Profit?

Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc (LON:OHT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ocean Harvest Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, sourcing, processing, and marketing of seaweed blend ingredients for the animal feed market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The UK£18m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €2.8m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Ocean Harvest Technology Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the British Food analysts is that Ocean Harvest Technology Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €1.0m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ocean Harvest Technology Group's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Ocean Harvest Technology Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

