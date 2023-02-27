Be An Ocean Hero at IPC Shopping Centre's Ocean Playground

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Shopping Centre invites parents and their children to a meaningful, exciting and an educative school holiday adventure with its larger-than-life intricate balloon sculptures themed 'Ocean Heroes to the Rescue'. This is the largest and first sustainable balloon installation in Malaysia where adult shoppers and young visitors can take a deep dive into endangered marine species, ocean-conservation, and sustainability education.

IPC Shopping Centre’s Ocean Playground

From now until 5th March 2023, parents can bring their children to the centre's Concourse to enjoy and immerse themselves in an Ocean Playground that is made up of 85,000 pieces of biodegradable balloons. The Ocean Playground consist of beautifully sculptured underwater landscape while featuring five most endangered marine life - Hammerhead Shark, Orca Whale, Hawksbill Sea Turtle, Dugong and Giant Manta Ray. The installation uses 100% biodegradable Qualatex balloons which will be properly disposed at the end to ensure it does not end up in a landfill or the ocean.

IPC Shopping Centre has partnered with 20 world-renowned balloon sculpture artists from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Malaysia to bring this extravagant installation to life. The team was led by Malaysian Balloon Master, Joseph Ho, and Taiwan's Godfather of Balloons, Ho Kun Leong, who have worked together on multiple occasions.

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre, said, "Malaysia is one of the top plastic ocean polluters and it is not something to be proud of. We need immediate action collectively to take better care of our ocean and marine life. Unlike other destinations, this Ocean Playground is our way of raising awareness on the importance of preserving our ocean for the livelihoods of marine lives and with hopes of cultivating our next generation Ocean Heroes."

Joseph Ho, Malaysian Balloon Master said "I am excited to be working with IPC again as this marks the 5th year we've partnered together. The pandemic affected all large-scale balloon exhibitions, so I am thrilled to be part of the first and only sustainable balloon installation in Malaysia. I hope more shopping centres in Malaysia will follow suit and be more sustainable in-malls so that together we can create a greater impact on our people and planet together."

Story continues

Over two weekends, IPC Shopping Centre will also be hosting educative on-ground activities and complimentary sustainability-driven workshops at Atrium, Level G for children aged 12 years old and below on a first come-first serve basis (priority is given to Små Club members). Listed below are the activities:

Balloon Mascot Walkabout (Daily from 1:00pm – 2:00pm)

Paper Plate Painting Kids Workshop (2:30pm – 3:30pm; Limited to 15 participants per session)

Storytelling Session by Hong Jie Jie (4:00pm – 4:30pm)

Balloon Making Kids Workshop (5:00pm – 6.00pm; Limited to 10 participants per session)

Ocean Heroes to The Rescue Perks and Contest

Exclusive for Små Club members: Redeem a headgear representing an endangered animal of choice at i-Counter (Level G) while stocks last.

New sign-up for IPC Tack Club Members: Redeem a free set of collapsible lunch boxes at the i-Counter (Level G).

#IPCOceanHeroes photo contest for Tack Club Members to participate and redeem RM10 Popular vouchers. The steps to redeem the vouchers are listed below:

For more information, please visit www.ipc.com.my/oceanheroes .

SOURCE IPC Shopping Centre