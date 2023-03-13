U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.17
    +12.58 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,950.45
    +40.81 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,255.52
    +116.64 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.25
    -26.45 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    -2.36 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    +50.70 (+2.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +1.35 (+6.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0153 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4100
    -1.5520 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.42
    +36.50 (+7.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Ocean Insight Earns Recognition as a Best Place to Work in New York

·2 min read

Company's Ocean Applied division, based in Rochester, is named to prestigious list

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Applied, a division of Ocean Insight based in Rochester, N.Y., has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York 2023. Ocean Applied was recognized in the Medium Companies category (100-249 employees) and will be feted at an awards celebration on Apr. 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

Ocean Insight Logo (formerly Ocean Optics) (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Insight)
Ocean Insight Logo (formerly Ocean Optics) (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Insight)

Best Companies to Work for in New York is a program of the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), in partnership with the Rochester Business Journal, BridgeTower Media and the Best Companies Group.

Rankings were determined on the basis of each company's workplace policies, practices and demographics (25% of the total), and the results of employee surveys on the employee experience (75% of the total). Ocean Applied was one of nearly 30 companies recognized in the Medium Companies category, with winners ranging from hospitality businesses and non-profits to optics suppliers and software developers.

"The employee experience and high engagement of our Ocean Applied team are reflected in this recognition," said Dr. Michael Edwards, President of Ocean Insight. "We are fortunate to draw from the deep technical resources of the Rochester area and to enjoy a welcoming business community to continue to grow our presence there."

Ocean Insight is a leading photonics company comprising three businesses and multiple locations worldwide. Ocean Applied evolved from Ocean Insight's 2019 acquisition of the Rochester-based imaging technologies company FluxData, and today designs and builds industrial-grade photonics systems for material inspection, chemical identification and quality assurance.

In June 2022, Ocean Applied expanded the size of its engineering, production, and support facility in Rochester. The expansion enhances engineering capabilities, testing laboratory, and production operations, reaffirming the company's commitment to one of the country's leading photonics technology hubs.

Ocean Insight has sales, service, engineering, and ISO-certified manufacturing operations in the United States, throughout Europe, and across the Asia Pacific region. In 2022, its company headquarters in Orlando, Florida, was named to the Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work list as one of Central Florida's best employers. Ocean Insight is a subsidiary of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

To learn more, visit OceanInsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-insight-earns-recognition-as-a-best-place-to-work-in-new-york-301770561.html

SOURCE Ocean Insight

Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Charles Schwab moves to reassure investors it has plenty of liquidity and business is performing ‘exceptionally well’

    Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) moved Monday to reassure investors that it has plenty of liquidity and does not need to sell any of its held-to-maturity securities over unrealized losses. Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said the business is performing “exceptionally well” and that it expects first-quarter revenue to grow 10% from a year ago. The company’s approach to managing its assets is different to traditional banks, he said.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Soar, Stocks Gain as Fed Pause Weighed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due Sunday

  • Charles Schwab’s stock is down 19% Monday. Here’s why the company thinks Wall Street is being unfair.

    Shares of the broker, which is actually a savings and loan holding company, were down 19% Monday morning, following a 24% drop the previous week.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • U.S. crypto firms seek Swiss banking partners amid banking meltdown

    U.S.-based crypto firms are trying to open Swiss bank accounts after the collapse of two U.S. crypto-focused banks made it harder for them to use lenders in the United States, but bankers said the Swiss firms may not take them. Crypto-focused U.S. bank Silvergate Capital Corp said it planned to close last week after it was hit with losses following the dramatic collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November last year. Its closure was followed by the collapse on Sunday of Signature Bank -- seen as U.S. crypto firms' main alternative to Silvergate -- in one of the largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Big Bank ETFs & Overlook SVB Crisis?

    Wall Street went into a tailspin last week due to the liquidation of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital. Is it a case of specific business model failure or broad-based banking crisis?

  • Pros and Cons of Rolling Your Pension Into a Roth IRA

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking your defined-benefit plan pension as a lump sum and rolling it over into a Roth IRA?

  • Oil prices fall 2% in choppy trade as banking fears rattle markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 2% in volatile trading on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank roiled equities markets and raised fears of a fresh financial crisis, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support. Brent crude futures settled down $2.01, or 2.4%, to $80.77. U.S. authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a sell-off in U.S. assets at the end of last week and state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.

  • Qualcomm looks to Europe court again to overturn antitrust fine

    U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm returned to Europe's second-top court on Monday seeking to overturn a 242-million-euro ($258.4 million) EU antitrust fine, a year after it convinced the same court to throw out a much bigger penalty in another antitrust case. The European Commission slapped the fine on Qualcomm in 2019 for selling its chipsets below cost between 2009 and 2011, in a practice known as predatory pricing, to stymie British phone software maker Icera, now part of Nvidia Corp. The company last year secured a major win as it convinced the General Court to scrap a 997 million euro EU antitrust fine in another case related to payments made to Apple to use only its chips in all its iPhones and iPads in order to block out rivals such as Intel Corp.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus

    MSCI, Tyler Technologies, TD SYNNEX and ePlus are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 4 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks to Watch Amid Wavering Industry Trends

    Favorable health and wellness trends, product innovation and digital growth are likely to save the day for the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry amid rising costs. These aspects bode well for NKE, DECK, SKX and WWW.