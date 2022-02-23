U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,311.27
    +6.51 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.98
    +22.37 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,386.61
    +5.10 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.57
    +18.40 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.46
    +0.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0480 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0910
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.50
    +623.95 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.67
    +16.29 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.74
    +45.53 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Ocean Spray Partners with Canomiks to Accelerate Cranberry Product Innovation, Leveraging Proven Heart Health and Blood Pressure Benefits of the Superfruit

·4 min read

Further Investing in Food as Medicine, findings solidify previous clinical studies to inform functional food and beverage development

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, and Canomiks, a startup technology company transforming the functional food and beverage industry, today announced research leveraging Canomiks' A.I. based technology platform to test and certify the biological efficacy of the cranberry. The relationship with Canomiks, through Ocean Spray's existing partnership with the incubator Plug and Play, enables the company to further validate the superfruit nature of cranberry's biological efficacy.

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.)

Canomiks used their genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based technology to test cranberry bioactive components called polyphenols to demonstrate that these bioactives can positively influence genomic pathways responsible for modulating blood pressure and blood flow. Ocean Spray provided concentrate and fruit extracts containing naturally occurring cranberry bioactives and Canomiks applied its exclusive IP and groundbreaking technology to test and validate the efficacy of these components, finding that the cranberry's support of heart health and overall blood pressure maintenance pathways align with previous clinical trial results. (Novotny 2015, Chew 2018, Richter 2021). These trials demonstrated the way in which cranberry juice consumption aided in the improvement of blood pressure, while the current data provided the potential modes of action and for unlocking and evaluating the hidden health elements of cranberries.

"This is an exciting initiative from our Emerging Science team intended to accelerate discovery research and study the benefits of bioactive compounds in the cranberries, supporting our belief that food is medicine and consuming a diet rich in plant bioactives, such as those found in cranberries, can help support health including benefitting heart health," said Katy Galle, Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

"The area of food as medicine has been explored for many years and this research is principal in taking a step forward to making it a reality and inform future innovation from Ocean Spray," said Dr. Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk, CEO and co-founder of Canomiks. "We are thrilled to further this research with Ocean Spray and our work with Plug and Play."

These results also build upon Ocean Spray's recent collaboration with Brightseed, a relationship that leveraged Brightseed's A.I., Forager technology in order to analyze and profile the phytochemical structure of cranberries at a granular level, forming the fundamental basis of Ocean Spray's functional products going forward. Bioactive components in cranberries were also identified that further established cranberry and cranberry ingredients' modulation of inflammation and immunity pathways.

Cranberries have already deeply established the significance of the fruit's health properties, particularly for their ability to support urinary tract health. These current studies that apply AI-based technology and bioinformatics support Ocean Spray's belief that food is medicine and consuming a diet rich in plant bioactives such as those found in cranberries can aid in supporting overall health and, specifically, heart health.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

ABOUT CANOMIKS

Canomiks' genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based Product Superiority Platform helps innovate new formulations as well as validate, test, and certify the biological effect of functional ingredients and formulations. Developed by world-class scientists, Canomiks' exclusive IP and groundbreaking technology is transforming the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement industry. Canomiks: making food as medicine a reality. For more information visit www.canomiks.com or contact us at info@canomiks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Teamoceanspray@jonesworks.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-spray-partners-with-canomiks-to-accelerate-cranberry-product-innovation-leveraging-proven-heart-health-and-blood-pressure-benefits-of-the-superfruit-301488661.html

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Authorities seize guns in L.A. County sweep

    Authorities seized more than 100 guns and 49,000 rounds of ammunition in a weeklong operation across Los Angeles County.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

  • CVS Tries to Give Its Business a Booster Shot

    CVS Health wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle nonurgent health-care needs and testing concepts including health-care concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • French finally seek approval for Covid jab after series of setbacks

    France is finally seeking approval for its Covid vaccine after a series of setbacks that left Sanofi lagging behind its rivals.

  • Health Tech in 2022

    In this Q&A, hear from Abbott's chief economist on the future of health technology and its economic impact.

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • What Parents Need to Know about Delta 8

    Delta 8 is readily available at gas stations and liquor stores. Senior investigative producer Leslie Marcus shares about this legal but potentially dangerous cannabis product. President of Cannasafe Antonio joins Leslie to discuss how Delta 8 takes legal CBD and turns it into a highly potent psychoactive drug. Delta 8 Is Not Regulated or Tested for Safety

  • AstraZeneca Gaps Higher After Touting 'Historic' And Unexpected Win In Breast Cancer

    AstraZeneca popped to a three-month high after the company touted a previously unheard-of result for its breast cancer treatment, Enhertu.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ended England's self-isolation requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 despite pushback from scientists.Why it matters: Though the government still advises people with COVID to stay at home and avoid contact with others, Johnson said that Monday's move, which goes into effect Feb. 24, will aim to treat COVID like any other transmissible illness.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Alternatives To Nursing Homes

    There are many other options for elderly care other than nursing homes. Here are some of the options available and the costs associated with them.

  • Italy reports 24,408 coronavirus cases on Monday, 201 deaths

    Italy reported 24,408 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 42,081 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 201 from 141. Italy has registered 153,190 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.5 million cases to date.

  • Harrow Health Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for AMP-100

    NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 22, 2022--Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic‑focused healthcare company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for AMP-100, the Company’s drug candidate for ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during ocular surgery. The FDA has assigned the application standard review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of October 16, 2022.

  • 9 Health Reasons You May Feel Cold All the Time

    Constantly feeling cold is certainly uncomfortable—and it can be a sign of underlying health problems. Experts say cold intolerance can stem from a variety of factors, including hypothyroidism and anemia.

  • Filament Health and ATMA Journey Centers Announce Licensing Agreement

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA"). ATMA is Canada's first private therapy company to conduct legal psilocybin therapy through the Health Canada Section 56 Exemption, assisting Canadians facing end-of-life distress from terminal illness. Under the agreement, Filament has licensed PEX0

  • Texas governor orders agencies to investigate reports of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is ordering state agencies to investigate reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming treatment as child abuse."Texas law imposes reporting requirements upon all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, and provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse." Abbott wrote in a letter to the...

  • Is the Pharmacy Dying?

    In November of 2021, CVS Health announced plans to close 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to roughly 10% of its total footprint. A month later, Rite Aid revealed similar plans to shutter 63 stores throughout the U.S. When the outbreak was at its worst, many consumers got into the habit of buying everything from groceries to clothing to medications online in an effort to stay out of stores.

  • Couple Who Faced Pregnancy Challenges Find Out They're Expecting Just Hours Before Baby Is Born

    "We found out we were pregnant, and we had the child, the whole thing, in 10, eight hours. It's unreal," Kelsie Garlic tells PEOPLE