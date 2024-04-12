Ocean State Job Lot has plans to fill this empty Stein Mart store in Holmdel

HOLMDEL - Ocean State Job Lot will open a new store at Kohl's Plaza on Route 35 by the early fall, its second store in Monmouth County.

The 37,000-square-foot store will take the place of Stein Mart, which closed in 2020.

It brings a popular discounter back to northern Monmouth County and the Red Bank and Middletown area after Ocean State Job Lot closed its Shrewsbury store on Newman Springs Road in 2019 following a landlord dispute.

"We are so pleased to return to Monmouth County with this newest store," said James Hines, regional director for Ocean State Job Lot, in a statement. "We are always proud to have the opportunity to breathe new life into vacant spaces and look forward to welcoming shoppers into a big and bright Ocean State Job Lot."

The store is expected to open in the late summer or early fall, the company said. Later this spring, the company will begin the application process to hire for various positions, including store leadership, supervisory, and full-time and part-time associates

Ocean State Job Lot sells name brand and close-out merchandise at discount prices. The changing variety of items include household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products, kitchen pantry staples and gourmet and specialty food items.

The retailer has seven other stores in New Jersey, including one it opened in 2021 in the former Toys R Us store in Freehold Township. Located on Trotters Way, the Freehold Township store is across from Freehold Raceway Mall.

