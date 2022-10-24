Ocean Trout Canada Inc. ("OTC") Announces Partnership with the Huntsman Marine Science Centre ("Huntsman") to Develop Steelhead Trout Broodstock Program

OTC and the Huntsman have signed a Letter of Intent to develop Steelhead Trout broodstock in Atlantic Canada





The Huntsman Marine Science Centre is a marine research station with an ocean focused mission that also conducts world-class aquatic research services

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the execution of a Letter of Intent with The Huntsman Marine Science Centre to develop an industry first Steelhead Trout broodstock program focused on optimizing production of Steelhead Trout in Atlantic Canada. The initiative will encompass the design and oversight of a selective breeding program built to address key performance objectives, including growth rates, specific climate conditions, and other quality attributes.

OTC believes this is the first Steelhead Trout focused genetics development program in Atlantic Canada and reflects its deep commitment to develop the Steelhead industry in Atlantic Canada. "The Huntsman is a world-class operation and the ideal partner for OTC in the implementation of this key strategic initiative," commented Bill Robertson, CEO of OTC. "We are looking forward to extending our industry focused breeding and genetics expertise to advance the OTC efforts to farm Steelhead Trout within the local Atlantic Canadian marine site locations," added Dr. Amber Garber, Huntsman Breeding & Genetics Research Scientist.

About Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is a leading Canadian aquaculture company focused on supplying premium Steelhead products to North American seafood markets. OTC is dedicated to the responsible production of Steelhead in Canada with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

www.oceantroutcanada.com

About The Huntsman Marine Science Centre

The Huntsman Marine Science Centre is a federally registered not-for-profit and charity located in St. Andrews, NB, Canada. The Huntsman is focused on ocean education, outreach, and research since its inception in 1969. Broodstock development research first occurred at the Huntsman in 1974 and has been a staple of its research activities ever since, with a focus on numerous aquatic species, developing appropriate challenges to properly measure traits of interest, and completing breeding crosses to advance the specific population with each generation.

For more information, please visit: www.huntsmanmarine.ca

