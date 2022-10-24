U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.88
    +15.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,265.00
    +182.44 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,851.65
    -8.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    -0.36 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.20
    -4.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1360
    +1.5060 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,354.68
    +189.17 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.82
    +0.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.29
    +48.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. ("OTC") Announces Partnership with the Huntsman Marine Science Centre ("Huntsman") to Develop Steelhead Trout Broodstock Program

·2 min read

  • OTC and the Huntsman have signed a Letter of Intent to develop Steelhead Trout broodstock in Atlantic Canada

  • The Huntsman Marine Science Centre is a marine research station with an ocean focused mission that also conducts world-class aquatic research services

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the execution of a Letter of Intent with The Huntsman Marine Science Centre to develop an industry first Steelhead Trout broodstock program focused on optimizing production of Steelhead Trout in Atlantic Canada. The initiative will encompass the design and oversight of a selective breeding program built to address key performance objectives, including growth rates, specific climate conditions, and other quality attributes.

OTC believes this is the first Steelhead Trout focused genetics development program in Atlantic Canada and reflects its deep commitment to develop the Steelhead industry in Atlantic Canada. "The Huntsman is a world-class operation and the ideal partner for OTC in the implementation of this key strategic initiative," commented Bill Robertson, CEO of OTC. "We are looking forward to extending our industry focused breeding and genetics expertise to advance the OTC efforts to farm Steelhead Trout within the local Atlantic Canadian marine site locations," added Dr. Amber Garber, Huntsman Breeding & Genetics Research Scientist.

About Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. is a leading Canadian aquaculture company focused on supplying premium Steelhead products to North American seafood markets. OTC is dedicated to the responsible production of Steelhead in Canada with operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

www.oceantroutcanada.com

About The Huntsman Marine Science Centre

The Huntsman Marine Science Centre is a federally registered not-for-profit and charity located in St. Andrews, NB, Canada. The Huntsman is focused on ocean education, outreach, and research since its inception in 1969. Broodstock development research first occurred at the Huntsman in 1974 and has been a staple of its research activities ever since, with a focus on numerous aquatic species, developing appropriate challenges to properly measure traits of interest, and completing breeding crosses to advance the specific population with each generation.

For more information, please visit: www.huntsmanmarine.ca

SOURCE Ocean Trout Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c8046.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Serious’ Mississippi River Woes Prompt Limits in Key US Port

    (Bloomberg) -- “Serious concerns” over critically low water levels in the Mississippi River system led port authorities to limit vessel drafts near a key export hub, potentially adding a further headache for shippers already contending with delays and skyrocketing costs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK

  • First Solar: Mindful Manufacturer And Solar Panel Innovator

    The supply chain for solar energy is under scrutiny. First Solar aims to change that while improving the technology.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • European Gas Slumps to €100 on Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe dropped below €100 per megawatt-hour for the first time since June as warm weather and ample stockpiles ease fears of shortages this winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsBen

  • ESG Investing Remains Popular Despite Bear Market In Stocks, Political Headwinds

    ESG investing remains popular, but faces headwinds. IBD’s Best ESG Companies list arms investors with information on how to find and buy the best ESG stocks.

  • Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks

    A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports.

  • Is that an alligator at my beach and a snake in my yard? Hurricane Ian may be to blame

    Here are a few close encounters that happened in Manatee County.

  • Cleethorpes: Extra water pumped into drought-hit boating lake

    Birds have got stuck in the mud at the lake in Cleethorpes after water levels dropped in the summer.

  • Global Climate Summit Is Heading for a Geopolitical Hurricane

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time world leaders got together for a climate summit, the backdrop was thoroughly menacing. A pandemic had decimated national budgets. Poor countries were up in arms over the hoarding of Covid-19 vaccines by the same wealthy nations whose fossil fuel consumption did most to warm the planet. Relations between the two largest emitters, the US and China, had devolved into zero sum skirmishes over everything from trade to Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as L

  • Europe Eyes Hot End to October in Relief for Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Much of continental Europe is poised for an unusually warm end to the month, with Paris seeing temperatures more common on a summer day than well into the heating season. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming San

  • ESG Expert Ricardo Aceves: Climate Events Threaten The Planet And Business

    Once considered a niche in equities and funds, ESG investing is here to stay. Sustainable fund growth is projected to double over the next few years, according to data from Dow Jones. Worried climate change will impact business operations and the planet, investors and companies are reviewing corporate sustainability plans. Extreme weather events pose risks to factories and warehouses around...

  • Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

    Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland. Local media reported two people died after taking shelter in unstable structures that collapsed during the storm, but the Nayarit state civil defense office said it could not confirm those deaths. While it missed a direct hit, Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta, where ocean surges lashed the beachside promenade.

  • Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico, is expected to dissipate before reaching Texas

    Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico, is expected to dissipate before reaching Texas

  • ‘It’s devastated’: Half of small Missouri town burns down in wildfire Saturday

    Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said.

  • 230 Pythons Taken From Florida Everglades In Annual Contest

    “Every one of the pythons removed as part of the Challenge is one less preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Rodney Barreto, the commission’s chairman.

  • War against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

    Since Hurricane Ian, hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwaters. Florida officials have sophisticated, expensive strategies to control the insects.

  • Hurricane Roslyn Makes Landfall in Mexico

    Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico on Sunday, October 23, amid warnings the category 3 hurricane could bring “damaging winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rains”, according to the National Hurricane Center.The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of almost 120 mph, according to the NHC.Mexico’s national weather service warned of rain and strong wind in Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima.Footage captured by Jose Ortega shows heavy rain hitting the Paradise Village Beach Resort in Nayarit on Sunday morning. Credit: Jose Ortega via Storyful

  • Hurricane Roslyn makes landing in Mexico near popular resort

    The powerful Hurricane Roslyn will make landfall in Mexico on Sunday near the popular resort of Puerto Vallarta. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds, a potentially life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain.

  • Two dead in Mexico after Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rains, flooding

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head, Nayarit state's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection told Reuters. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

  • Hurricane Roslyn: At least three dead on Mexico's coast

    The hurricane has since been downgraded but there are fears rivers could rise further.