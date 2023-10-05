Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OVH) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OVH) stock is up by a considerable 71% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad is:

5.1% = RM3.5m ÷ RM68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 10.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 17% seen by Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

However, when we compared Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 18% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad.

